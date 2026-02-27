Cheers erupt as Budget raises VAT roof

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What they need now is not promises or speeches, but conditions that make growth predictable and sustainable. File photo

Budget 2026 has sent a huge sigh of relief through many households and small businesses in Buffalo City Metro and across the Eastern Cape — and just at a time when many entrepreneurs are feeling the pressure of rising costs, inconsistent service delivery, and limited access to growth capital.

For small businesses, the most significant measure is the increase in the VAT registration threshold from R1m to R2.3m.

For more than fifteen years, the threshold had remained frozen while inflation steadily eroded the value of the rand.

That invisible ceiling stopped many micro and small enterprises in their tracks, as they consciously delayed growth to avoid crossing the threshold.

VAT is charged on turnover rather than profit, which means that small firms operating on thin margins face compliance obligations, cash flow pressures, and administrative costs as soon as they cross the line.

Raising the threshold restores a measure of fairness and provides growing businesses the space to stabilise before taking on additional compliance burdens.

This is overdue, and it sends an important signal that regulatory frameworks can align with economic reality.

Beyond the euphoria

At the same time, relief does not remove structural constraints.

Fuel levies have increased by a combined twenty-one cents per litre.

While modest at national level, fuel costs feed directly into logistics, distribution, and service delivery.

In the Eastern Cape, where distances are long and transport networks are expensive, even small increases affect profitability and pricing.

For retailers, construction suppliers, transport operators, and service providers, this is a cost that cannot be ignored.

Municipal performance remains another critical factor.

Treasury has acknowledged that diverting electricity and water revenue away from maintenance contributed to infrastructure deterioration in metros.

Ring-fencing of trading services revenue is a positive step, and municipalities will receive infrastructure grants to fund roads, water, sanitation, electricity, and other essential services.

Focus, focus, focus

However, funding alone does not guarantee delivery.

Historically, municipal projects in the province have stalled due to weak project management, misallocation of funds, and governance failures.

For small local businesses, the difference between funding and execution is tangible.

Roads, water networks, and electricity distribution that are budgeted but incomplete translate directly into higher operational costs, limited market access, and lost growth opportunities.

Municipal grants represent opportunity only if administrative capacity, procurement integrity, and maintenance discipline improve.

On the broader fiscal side, SA’s gross debt remains close to 79% of GDP.

While stabilisation is critical, high debt levels limit the government’s ability to fund transformational programmes.

Each rand must work

Every rand servicing debt is a rand not invested in reliable municipal services, infrastructure maintenance, or targeted SME support.

This fiscal reality is central to understanding the environment in which small businesses operate.

Relief measures like the VAT threshold adjustment are meaningful, but they operate within a system still constrained by debt and weak governance.

Confidence is another layer of the story. Entrepreneurs expand when the environment feels predictable.

Short-term relief cushions households and firms, but the long-term growth of SMEs depends on consistent governance, reliable service delivery, and transparent enforcement.

Corruption, inefficiency, and delays in project execution are not abstract concerns; they are costs that local businesses absorb daily.

Beyond one day at a time

For small businesses, positioning themselves in this environment means looking beyond short-term relief.

Entrepreneurs can strengthen their operations by professionalising internal systems, particularly finance and compliance processes, so they are ready when VAT registration thresholds are reached.

Building strong relationships with dependable local suppliers and diversifying supply chains can help absorb shocks from fuel and transport costs.

Staying engaged with municipal planning and development discussions where possible gives local business owners insight into infrastructure timelines and early visibility on emerging opportunities.

Networking with other entrepreneurs and participating in industry forums or associations allows business owners to share knowledge, manage risks, and access collaborative growth initiatives.

Budget 2026 gives small businesses in Buffalo City and the Eastern Cape some breathing space.

Reduced compliance pressure and slightly higher household spending can help local enterprises sustain operations and recover from past shocks.

Walking the talk

But this is only the beginning. Lasting growth will depend on how well policy aligns with delivery, whether municipal revenue is properly managed, and if services are reliably provided.

In the end, relief keeps businesses alive. Structural reform and accountable service delivery allow them to grow.

Entrepreneurs in the Eastern Cape are resilient and ambitious.

What they need now is not promises or speeches, but conditions that make growth predictable and sustainable.

Budget 2026 acknowledges their challenges, but it will be follow-through in governance, municipal performance, and regulatory alignment that determines whether small businesses can finally thrive.