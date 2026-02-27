Strong performances from Discovery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Discovery Health delivered strong new business growth, the group says.

Discovery expects its first-half headline earnings to rise by almost a third after a strong operational showing, with Discovery Bank performing ahead of plan and Discovery Health delivering strong new business growth.

The group said on Thursday that normalised profit from operations for the six months to end-December is expected to increase by 22%-27% from a year ago.

The bank performed ahead of plan and there was a further acceleration in the acquisition of clients, averaging about 1,500 customers a day by the end of the reporting period, Discovery said.

Discovery Life’s operating profit grew strongly, with new business up 16%.

“Additionally, all key metrics performed well — the credit loss ratio, increases in non-interest revenue and net interest income — illustrating the consistent quality of customers and their levels of engagement and primacy,“ it said.

Discovery Health delivered strong new business growth, with an improved risk profile expected to benefit the scheme.

Earnings growth was solid, as a result of continued scalability and cost efficiency, fully absorbing a once-off administration concession to members of R125m disclosed in December.

Discovery Health grew normalised profit between 3% and 8%, with 16% growth in new business API.

Discovery Life’s operating profit grew strongly, with new business up 16%.

Discovery Invest benefited from strong growth in capital markets and positive net flows, with new business API up 13%.

Discovery Insure grew normalised profit by 32% to 37%, though API was down 2%.

The Vitality composite’s progress reflects the work done to restructure and scale the composite onto one platform based on the Vitality Shared-value model, it said.

VitalityHealth performed ahead of plan, with a substantial increase in operating margin. New business production was robust despite a challenging economic environment, it said.

VitalityLife performed well and Ping An Life Health Insurance delivered an excellent performance, boosted by exceptional returns from equity markets in China, Discovery said. - Business Day