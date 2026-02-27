Turn tax grind into growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Join us today — online or in person —for a free Fireside Chat, workshop and panel discussion that will reframe the conversation and show how compliance can transform from ‘a necessary evil’ into a lever that unlocks scalability.

The tax year is rapidly approaching its end, and those dreaded forms have to be filled in.

Come share with other SME owners and entrepreneurs in the same boat, empower yourself and learn great time-saving tips and new skills from colleagues who care.

Join us today — online or in person —for a free Fireside Chat, workshop and panel discussion that will reframe the conversation and show how compliance can transform from ‘a necessary evil’ into a lever that unlocks scalability.

We know compliance is a hurdle that repeatedly prevents or slows startups from graduating into more established enterprises.

Learn how to strengthen their own funding eligibility, avoid onboarding delays, unlock funding opportunities and build credibility with corporate partners and potential investors.

Township and rural area solutions often seem to exist as an afterthought, even with the best-intentions in Johannesburg or Cape Town.

Not with Startup Grind East London.

Demystifying compliance and enabling small businesses to meet their obligations quickly and easily is what we do for fun.

Join us and our East London partners — VuMaLi Empowerment Advisors, owned and managed by black women; The Cortex Hub, vibrant incubator for startups; and Second Office, providers of digitally equipped, comfortable office space at hourly, daily and monthly rates — for two hours that could change your life and lift you to a new level.

RSVP here.

Start time: Friday 27 Feb 5.30pm

Venue: Ekoneni Lounge.