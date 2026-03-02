Motus turns to multifranchising amid Asian squeeze

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Automotive group Motus will amplify its multifranchising trend to save some traditional vehicle brands hit by competition from Asian cars.

Motus sells new and pre-owned vehicles, rents vehicles through Europcar and Tempest, and provides service and maintenance. It also sells car parts.

Several traditional brands, including Audi and VW, face margin pressure as consumers switch to pre-owned vehicles and new vehicle brands from Asian manufacturers.

This has resulted in a number of loss‑making dealerships, forcing Motus to restructure its SA retail unit.

CEO Ockert Janse van Rensburg said multifranchising looked set to continue, both as new brands enter the market and to boost growth among some traditional brands.

Multifranchising refers to housing different brands under one dealership.

“We have been multifranchising for about five years, and this was triggered by the entry of new brands.

“If you bring new entrants into the existing environment, it’s difficult for a brand to be standalone, and the only way to make it viable is multifranchising with another brand,” he said.

“Over the years we have been successful in this.

“It’s part of the reason SA retail operating profit increased 22%.”

Motus’s trajectory continues to demonstrate its resilience amid challenging trading conditions and intensifying competition, further validating the group’s strategies of diversification and geographical presence — Ockert Janse van Rensburg, Motus CEO

Having multiple brands under one facility has boosted the number of dealerships over the years.

Of traditional brands, Hyundai, Kia and Toyota “were star performers”, while VW, Audi, Nissan and, to a lesser extent, Ford had a difficult period as market share reduced dramatically over the last five years.

There are multifranchising opportunities for Ford and Nissan, he said.

For the six months to December 2025, Motus sold 30,191 new units, up 20% from 25,117 in the 2024 period.

It sold 34,529 pre-owned units, up 6%. Motus has 337 dealerships in SA.

Despite the increase, Janse van Rensburg said the pre-owned vehicle industry as a whole is under pressure due to high new vehicle volumes at low prices.

“If new vehicles are selling that well, obviously it does put more pressure on pre-owned,” he said.

The industry faces “persistent margin pressure and the expansion of affordable emerging brands in the new vehicle market”.

Last year the local automotive market recovered above 2019 pre-pandemic levels and reached volumes not seen in a decade, with new vehicle sales of 596,818 vehicles.

The surge was driven by growth in the passenger vehicle market, “supported by interest rate cuts, resilient consumer sentiment, below-inflation selling price increases, compelling value propositions, an increase in the number of first-time buyers and pent-up demand from prior periods”, said Motus.

The trend is away from luxury vehicles in favour of more affordable brands, models and vehicle segments, as well as retaining vehicles for longer.

Extending ownership of vehicles boosts the Motus aftermarket car parts business, which includes Midas.

To drive sales, Motus has implemented a new initiative in new informal underserved customer channels, which has contributed positively to the segment’s performance.

It has signed 1,400 car mechanics to buy directly at its stores and designed a special payment solution.

Commenting on the outlook, Janse van Rensburg said: “Motus’s trajectory demonstrates its resilience amid challenging trading conditions and intensifying competition, validating the group’s strategies of diversification and geographical presence.” — Business Day