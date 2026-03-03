Is this ‘labour reset’ an opportunity or an orange light?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reinstatement orders at senior levels can create operational instability and prolonged litigation risk. Picture: 123RF/fizkes/ file photo

SA’s latest labour reforms are being framed as a shift toward flexibility, but a closer reading suggests something more nuanced.

Cabinet’s approval of amendments to the labour framework signals a recalibration of risk between employers, high earners and vulnerable workers.

It is not a dismantling of worker protections. It is an attempt to redraw boundaries.

Under proposals introduced by Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth, reinstatement after unfair dismissal would be limited for employees earning above R1.8 million per year, except in cases of automatically unfair dismissal.

In simple terms, senior executives may no longer assume they can return to their positions if dismissed unfairly on procedural grounds.

Compensation may become the primary remedy. For business, particularly at board level, this reduces uncertainty.

Limiting that exposure may encourage more decisive leadership changes where necessary.

However, this flexibility at exit will likely translate into tougher negotiations at entry.

Executive contracts may become more heavily structured, with larger severance packages built in to manage risk upfront.

While the top end of the income ladder sees greater flexibility, the lower end sees stronger protection.

Gig and platform workers, who have often operated in a legal grey area, are set to gain clearer labour recognition and access to retrenchment processes.

This reflects a policy decision to pull vulnerable workers into the formal protection net rather than allow precarity to expand unchecked.

For local SMEs, the most immediate financial impact may come from the proposed increase in statutory severance pay from one week to two weeks’ remuneration per completed year of service.

In theory, this strengthens income security for workers facing retrenchment. In practice, it raises the cost of restructuring.

Many SMEs already operate within narrow margins, managing electricity disruptions, rising logistics costs and compliance obligations.

When severance costs double, workforce planning becomes more conservative.

Hiring decisions are rarely made in isolation; they are influenced by the perceived cost of potential exit.

Policymakers will need to monitor whether increased protection unintentionally slows job creation at the margin.

The introduction of a shared parental leave model reflects social modernisation.

Moving toward a more equitable caregiving framework aligns SA with global labour trends and may support long-term gender equity outcomes.

For employers, however, it introduces additional payroll and operational planning considerations.

Larger firms may absorb these adjustments more easily than emerging businesses still formalising internal systems.

Taken together, these amendments suggest that government is trying to balance competing pressures.

Business has long argued that rigid dismissal frameworks discourage investment and hiring.

Labour organisations argue that vulnerability and inequality require strong protections.

The new proposals attempt to respond to both, loosening rigidity at the top while tightening safeguards at the base.

The question is whether regulatory recalibration alone will materially change employment outcomes.

Labour flexibility does not automatically translate into job growth if broader structural constraints remain unresolved.

Energy reliability, infrastructure maintenance, access to finance and market demand continue to shape hiring decisions far more directly than dismissal remedies.

There is also a behavioural risk. If compliance costs rise and retrenchment becomes more expensive, businesses may respond by increasing reliance on contract work, automation or outsourcing.

The line between protecting workers and discouraging permanent employment must be managed carefully.

For business leaders, the lesson is not to approach these reforms defensively but strategically.

Strong internal governance, clear employment contracts and proactive workforce planning will become even more important.

Companies that treat compliance as a core operational discipline rather than an administrative afterthought will navigate change more effectively.

South Africa’s labour regime has always reflected the country’s history and social priorities.

These latest reforms suggest that the state is adjusting how economic risk is distributed.

Senior earners may carry more of their own market risk, while vulnerable workers receive expanded protection.

Whether this balance supports inclusive growth will depend less on legislative intent and more on implementation, economic stability and business adaptation.

Policy can create frameworks.

Growth ultimately depends on confidence, productivity and execution.

><Bohlale Buzani is a business consultant, social entrepreneur and youth empowerment advocate, as well as a founding member of an award-winning SME in Mdantsane