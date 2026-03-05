GoTyme pulls kiosks from Pick n Pay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In an e-mail sent to customers, GoTyme says the kiosks — used mainly for account opening and printing debit cards — will still be found at Boxer and TFG outlets, and the services they offer will also be available at new standalone “customer hubs” in malls. Picture: Supplied

GoTyme Bank (formerly TymeBank) is removing its kiosks from all Pick n Pay stores by March 31, though the grocer remains a partner for cash deposits and withdrawals at its tills.

The double Smart Shopper points benefit scheme will also end on March 31.

The digital-only bank will launch its own rewards scheme later this year.

In an interview with ITWeb, GoTyme spokesperson Pontsho Ramontsha said the decision was based on customer behaviour.

“When we launched seven years ago, in-store kiosks in large grocery retailers played a critical role in on-boarding customers and building awareness of digital banking,” she said.

“Since then, customer behaviour has evolved significantly.

“More customers are banking digitally, on-boarding patterns have shifted, and retail engagement differs across segments.

“As a data-led organisation, we continuously review how and where our customers interact with us.

“The footprint we required at launch is not the same footprint we require today.”

The move signals a transition toward a “phygital” model — a blend of digital efficiency with physical accessibility, Nolwazi Nzama, GoTyme’s executive for customer experience and operations, told TechCentral.

GoTyme Bank, which underwent a major rebranding from TymeBank last month as part of a broader shift to a global brand identity, now serves 12 million customers in SA.

It turned a profit within five years of its launch.