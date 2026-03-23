Harry at the helm

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New Head of Small Business Desk at the BKCOB Poonam Harry (Left) with BKCOB Executive Director Lizelle Maurice (Right) at the Border Kei Chamber of Business AGM 2025. Picture : Supplied

Appointments often come with titles. Rarely do they come with clarity of purpose.

For Poonam Harry, third-generation director at Harry’s Printers, a business with a 97-year history, and now Head of the Small Business Desk at the Border Kei Chamber of Business, this new role carries both weight and intent.

It is not simply about stepping into position, but about extending a legacy of business into a broader ecosystem that urgently needs inclusion.

Her starting point is grounded in reality, not theory.

“The township economy in SA is a R900bn to R1-trillion market,” she explains, “yet around 80% of township businesses remain unregistered, cutting them off from finance and formal markets.”

It is a statistic that speaks to both scale and exclusion.

Across Buffalo City and the broader Border Kei region, businesses are active, resilient, and deeply embedded in their communities.

Yet many remain outside the formal systems that enable growth, access to funding, and participation in larger value chains.

For Poonam, the Chamber cannot afford to operate at a distance from this reality.

“Inclusion is an important part of our mandate,” she says. “Through partnerships with local developmental organisations and academic institutions, and through the expertise of our committee members, we offer accessible skills training, workshops, mentorship, and market linkage opportunities.”

This is where her own background becomes significant. Coming from a family business that has sustained itself across nearly a century, she understands both the discipline required to build longevity and the barriers that prevent many businesses from reaching that point.

We believe that every entrepreneur within this region should and can be part of the Chamber network

Programmes such as the Stellenbosch Business School Small Business Academy are already laying the groundwork.

More than just a training initiative, the programme equips entrepreneurs with practical business acumen, mentorship, and a recognised NQF Level 5 qualification.

“We believe that every entrepreneur within this region should and can be part of the Chamber network,” she adds.

“We look forward to leveraging this further as we strengthen our role as the voice of business.”

But training alone is not enough. Without access to markets, growth remains limited.

This is where supplier development becomes critical. Through FMCG-focused initiatives, small businesses are beginning to access real supply chains and commercial opportunities that were previously out of reach.

Looking ahead, the Small Business Desk is positioning itself as a hub of practical support rather than abstract intent.

The second cohort of the Small Business Academy is already under way. “We currently have 30 small business owners from low income backgrounds participating,” Poonam notes.

“The programme equips them with business acumen, mentorship, and ultimately an NQF Level 5 qualification.”

Alongside this, monthly SME Toolkit workshops will run from March to September, covering compliance, financial management, marketing, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in business.

There is also a clear focus on building relationships that matter.

“Small businesses will have the opportunity to be mentored by established leaders,” she says, referring to a mentorship programme set to launch in the second quarter of the year.

New platforms are also being introduced to elevate emerging entrepreneurs.

The “Entrepreneur” programme, developed in partnership with Airports Company South Africa and the iLembe Chamber of Business, will function as a business accelerator in a competitive format, specifically targeting entrepreneurs from low income communities.

At the same time, the Chamber continues to create spaces for visibility and engagement.

Events such as the upcoming Africa Agricultural Indaba in East London and activities aligned with Global Entrepreneurship Week are not simply calendar highlights.

They are strategic platforms to connect businesses, stakeholders, and opportunities.

Beyond the programmes, there is a long-term vision driving this work.

“My hope is that in the next decade, we will see a more connected, confident, and competitive small business sector in the Border Kei region,” Poonam reflects.

“One that includes township and peri urban companies plugged into real value chains.”

It is a vision shaped by both experience and perspective.

“I have seen first hand the impact that business has on families and society,” she says.

“If we can unlock even a fraction of the R1 trillion township market while supporting businesses across our ecosystem, we can shift the socio economic trajectory of the region.”

Ultimately, her ambition is both simple and necessary.

“I would like to see small businesses, from township enterprises to family owned companies and corporates, feel seen, supported, and represented.”

Because when a business survives for 97 years, it proves one thing. Sustainability is possible.

The real question now is whether that same sustainability can be extended beyond legacy businesses into the broader economy.

Under Poonam Harry’s leadership, the Border Kei Chamber’s Small Business Desk is positioning itself to make that a reality.

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