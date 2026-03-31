DHL snaps up Vital solutions

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DHL Supply Chain, part of the DHL Group, the world’s leading logistics provider, has expanded its transport, distribution, and warehousing logistics services by road in South Africa with the acquisition of Vital Distribution Solutions, Staffing Logistics and Vital Fleet.

The proposed transaction comes as DHL Supply Chain looks to deepen relationships with its customers.

The Competition Commission on Friday said it had approved the transaction unconditionally.

“Relevant to the proposed transaction are its contract logistics and transport activities, including road freight, warehousing and third-party logistics, storage, distribution, e-commerce and value-added services,” the commission said.

It believes the proposed transaction “is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any relevant market. The proposed transaction does not raise public interest concerns.”

The transaction comes just months after DHL Group announced plans to spend about €300m on its Sub-Saharan Africa operations over the next five years in its three business units — DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Supply Chain.

DHL Supply Chain provides international and domestic parcel deliveries, customs clearance, beverage logistics, supply chain management and contract logistics, among other services.

Vital Distribution’s services include logistics and distribution services for clients in various sectors, including the fast-moving consumer goods, industrial, manufacturing and retail markets, while Vital Fleet provides fleet rental and management services.

Staffing Logistics offers temporary employment services to the transport, retail, hospitality and cleaning sectors.

Demand for third-party logistics is growing in South Africa, driven by e-commerce growth and improved regional trade, with leading players such as DSV, DHL and Imperial Logistics offering specialised solutions.

DHL Supply Chain Middle East & Africa CEO Orkun Saruhanoglu said in October the division was expanding in South Africa as the economy gained momentum and supply chains became more sophisticated.

“We are seeing growing demand for specialised, outsourced logistics, particularly in life sciences, healthcare and across the transport sector,” he said.

“By adding capacity, strengthening transportation-led solutions, and applying our contract logistics expertise, we will help customers improve service quality, manage risk, and scale with confidence.” — Business Day