New puppy venture for Four Paws

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Lisa Wardle with one of her competition dogs. Picture:

Anybody can “kennel” animals as a business, but succeeding with a puppy school is altogether another challenge.

However, KuGompo City’s Four Paws Kennel’s has two internationally renowned dog trainers on the premises, so anyone boarding their “best friends” a sense of comfort and trust.

The Wardles, Lisa and Iain, have won competitions with their German Shepherds in several countries — and they love a new challenge.

Lisa said starting the business required all the standard registration procedures, and, a sound understanding and empathetic relationship with their guests.

“I suspect we are a lot stricter on the owners than we are on what I term ‘our furry clients’. Before any kennelling or training is allowed we need proof of up to date vaccinations from a veterinarian.”

Lisa said Four Paws is a small family-run boarding kennels with “Iain and I being hands-on in the business”.

“We started in 2010. As dog trainers, we understand the canine mind and therefore offer the best services possible. The kennels are on our quite extensive farm in Lilyfontein, about 12 minutes from KuGompo City’s Beacon Bay Retail Park.

“When we started, having purchased the farm in 2009, we already knew that exercise was really important for the dog’s happiness.

“Our guests (dogs) all have their own gardens, so that (dog) families can stay together and have more than enough space to still have fun.”

The kennels were a natural extension of the Wardle’s Four Paws Dog Training Club and Puppy School, which they opened in 2010, together with Lisa’s mother Lynda, an internationally renowned dog trainer and breeder.

“Puppies are susceptible to illness so at the puppy school we have a safe interactive play area filled with desensitising sensory obstacles to grow a pup’s confidence.”

Lisa said in 1989 she started training dogs and competing successfully in Kennel Union of SA (KUSA) obedience shows in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

“My mother was a registered breeder of German Shepherds, under the Kianira GSD Federation, so having grown up among dogs it was not a difficult choice to get into the sport.

“In recent years I have trained dogs up to the highest International Gebrauchshund Prufung (Protection Dog, IGP) level. The system has its roots in Germany.

“It was introduced as a tool to test a dog’s working abilities, intelligence and endurance, as well as identifying a strong work desire, courage, intelligence, trainability, a strong bond to the handler, protective instincts and sense of smell.

”As a training team the Wardles have, between them, won SA National IGP Championships, been awarded EC provincial colours, German Shepherd Dog Federation of SA gold medals, were members of SA’s top provincial team, and have represented SA in international events.“

“In 2011 we trained the KUSA national IGP champion.”

Iain and his dogs made the SA team on a number of occasions, travelling to compete in the World IGP Championships in the United States of America in 2013, Finland in 2015, and Germany in 2016.

He holds a Platinum Sport Medal award for his work with dogs.

He is currently the Chairman of the GSDFSA National Sport Committee.

Lisa said: “Being responsible for training dogs for owners is onerous, as is keeping them safe as boarders, which includes being well fed with plenty of exercise.

“We keep up to date with modern training theory and methodology, participate continuously in training development and regularly train our own dogs with internationally renowned trainers from all over the world.”

“We are also registered German Shepherd breeders, under the German Shepherd Dog Federation of SA.

“Our kennel affix, “vom Stadt der Könige”, is internationally recognised.

While anyone can start a kennel, only a handful of people will do it with the Wardle’s credentials behind them, which includes excellent kennelling, well fenced exercise yards and daily observations of the dog’s health.