STARTUP SPOT | KwaGrinika: building on what was left behind

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There is something about KwaGrinika that you only understand when you are there. Not when you are driving past Bridle Drift Dam. Not when someone tells you about it.

But when you actually stand there, feel the wind off the water, watch people moving through the space, and realise that this place has never stopped living. For many of us, this is not just land. It is memory.

KwaGrinika, named after a company that once did work in Mdantsane, formed part of the landscape that emerged during the apartheid spatial planning of the area.

As Mdantsane grew through forced removals from the East Bank, spaces like this became part of a new, imposed reality. Even within that system, people found ways to work, to earn, and to build a sense of dignity under difficult conditions.

My grandfather’s story sits within that broader reality. He left the Transkei, hitchhiked a truck into East London in search of a better life.

No guarantees, just belief that something better was possible. That same spirit lives in many households in Mdantsane today.

It is a spirit of making a plan, of building from very little. And yet, for a long time, KwaGrinika told a different story. It became a dumping ground. Illegal waste.

Medical waste. A space that people associated with neglect rather than opportunity. For some of us, it carries even heavier memories. I have lost a friend in that space, someone who was killed and left there. That is how far things had fallen.

And the truth is, we have seen this happen too often. Places that once carried value get abandoned, and over time we begin to see them as worthless. But that is starting to change. What is happening at KwaGrinika now is not theory. It is neither a concept note nor a future plan.

It is people doing the work. Local social entrepreneurs have taken it upon themselves to clear the space, to reclaim it, and to start shaping it into something that serves the community again.

And when you go there now, you see it. You see people hiking along the natural trails. You see kayaking happening on the dam.

You see community members still coming to practice their traditions in a space that has always held cultural meaning. Life did not leave this place. It was just waiting for intention to return. What makes this powerful is that the vision is not small.

There is a clear understanding of how this fits into broader development. Through consistent advocacy by these entrepreneurs, the municipality has already established a garden transfer station on site. That is not a small win.

It shows what becomes possible when community voices are organised and persistent. Now, alongside that progress, there is continued focus on a buy back centre. This is where waste is not just removed, but rethought.

It becomes part of a circular economy where people can earn, where young people can participate, and where environmental responsibility meets economic opportunity. But even that is only part of the picture. There is a bigger idea taking shape.

One that speaks to where this can go. Imagine a dome set within this landscape. A clean, well designed space for conferencing, for high end events, for gatherings that bring people into Mdantsane for a different reason. Not as a township on the margins, but as a destination.

A place where you can host, create, connect and experience something unique. Now place that alongside what already exists. Hiking trails. Kayaking. Cultural practices.

Open land that can host markets, exhibitions, small festivals. What you begin to see is not just a cleaned up space, but the foundation of an eco tourism hub that is rooted in the reality of the community.

And that is where the real opportunity sits. Because this is not about importing an idea from somewhere else. It is about building on what is already here.

It is about recognising that our people are already innovating, already creating value, already thinking about how land, environment and economy come together.

What is missing is support. There is a clear role here for government and for the private sector. Not to come in and take over, but to come alongside what is already happening. Infrastructure investment.

Technical support. Partnerships that allow this vision to scale without losing its authenticity. Because the truth is simple. KwaGrinika should not have had to wait this long.

But maybe there is something powerful in the fact that it is the community that is leading its return. That it is local hands that are clearing the land. Local minds that are shaping the ideas. Local energy that is pushing this forward without waiting for permission.

This is what real development looks like. It is not always polished. It does not always start with big funding. Sometimes it starts with people deciding that a space still matters.

That it is worth restoring. That it can be more than what it has become. KwaGrinika is becoming that example. A place that holds history, carries present activity, and points towards a future that is both practical and ambitious.

A future where you can hike in the morning, kayak in the afternoon, attend a conference in the evening, and still recognise the cultural heartbeat of the space.

That is not far fetched. It is already beginning. The question is whether we choose to see it, support it, and be part of building it.

• Bohlale Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate, as well as a founding member of an award-winning SME in Mdantsane