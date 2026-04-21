STARTUP SPOT | SARB’s new attitude is starting to be felt on the street

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A street vendor, taking a break with his trolley of fruit and vegetables, prepares to continue his journey through Soweto to sell goods to local residents.

There is a quiet shift happening in South Africa’s economic policy, and most people will not notice it until they feel it.

The SA Reserve Bank, led by governor Lesetja Kganyago, is signalling a move toward lower inflation and earlier intervention.

It is the kind of decision that reassures markets and economists.

But in a country where many businesses are still trying to find their footing, the real story is not the policy itself, but how it lands beyond the balance sheet.

When Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago signals a move before the numbers demand it, economists call it discipline. Markets call it credibility.

But outside of boardrooms and policy briefings, there is a more uncomfortable question:

who absorbs the cost of being early?

South Africa is quietly shifting toward a lower inflation anchor.

On paper, it makes sense. Lower inflation protects the value of money, stabilises the macro environment, and builds long-term confidence in the economy.

But policy decisions do not live on paper. They land in real places, in real businesses, and in communities already operating on thin margins.

In townships and small towns, the economy does not respond to expectations. It responds to survival. Prices are not set based on forward guidance or inflation forecasts.

They are set based on transport costs, supplier pricing, electricity instability, and whether a business can afford to restock for the week.

A salon owner does not adjust prices because inflation expectations have shifted. A car wash does not slow expansion because of a revised target band.

But both will feel the impact when borrowing becomes tighter, when customers have less to spend, and when suppliers increase prices to protect their own margins.

This is where the gap begins to show.

When monetary policy becomes more aggressive, even subtly, it tightens conditions long before opportunity expands. Access to credit becomes more difficult.

Risk appetite declines. Cash flow becomes king. And in that environment, only those with reserves, relationships, or scale can absorb the pressure.

Everyone else adjusts by shrinking.

This is the quiet side of discipline. It is not announced in statements or captured in forecasts, but it is felt in delayed hiring, reduced stock, and businesses choosing survival over growth.

We are becoming more deliberate about protecting the economy, but not nearly as deliberate about expanding participation in it.

In many township economies, inflation is not driven by demand overheating or expectations running ahead of reality. It is driven by cost pressures and concentrated supply chains

We act pre-emptively to stabilise inflation, but we do not act pre-emptively to support local production. We signal discipline to markets, but we do not send the same clear signals to small businesses that they will be backed, financed, and given room to grow.

The imbalance is not ideological. It is structural.

In many township economies, inflation is not driven by demand overheating or expectations running ahead of reality. It is driven by cost pressures and concentrated supply chains.

When a handful of distributors control access to goods, when logistics costs remain high, and when local manufacturing is limited, prices rise regardless of what inflation targets say.

You cannot communicate your way out of that kind of inflation.

And yet, policy continues to lean heavily on signalling.

Over time, the result is an economy that becomes more stable on the surface, but narrower underneath. Fewer people are able to participate meaningfully.

Entry points shrink. Informal businesses remain stuck in survival mode, while formal markets become more insulated and harder to access.

This is not an argument against discipline. South Africa needs credible institutions, and the Reserve Bank plays an important role in maintaining that credibility.

But credibility cannot be built in isolation.

If we are going to act early to protect the value of money, we must act just as early to expand who gets to earn it. That requires more than monetary policy.

It requires a deliberate push toward local production, stronger township supply chains, and practical mechanisms that allow small businesses to transition from informal survival to sustainable growth.

Because an economy that is stabilised without being broadened does not become stronger. It becomes exclusive.

And over time, exclusion creates its own form of instability.

Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate, as well as a founding member of an award-winning SME in Mdantsane