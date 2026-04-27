Why two drivers with the same model car pay different insurance premiums

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Your driver profile and what you use your car for influence the insurance premium you pay. Stock image

Two motorists can insure the same make and model of car and still end up paying very different monthly premiums.

That’s because insurers don’t only quote based on the vehicle but also consider the risk profile of the driver and how the car is used.

In addition, the excess a customer selects can push the premium up or down.

Ernest North, co-founder of car insurance provider Naked, said people often assume car insurance is priced mainly on the car.

“In reality, insurers are trying to estimate two things: how likely you are to claim, and how expensive that claim is likely to be. That is why your insurance quote and your neighbour’s can differ, even if you drive the exact same car.”

Here are some of the main reasons car insurance premiums can differ between drivers.

The driver’s profile and how the car is used shape the premium

Insurers look at the driver’s profile and how the car is used to estimate risk. This can include factors such as age and driving experience, claims history, how long the person has been insured, where the car is used and parked, and credit record, which is often used as a risk signal.

Different insurance providers also weigh these factors differently.

“Insurers don’t price a Toyota Corolla in isolation,” said North. “They price a Toyota Corolla driven by you in your context.”

For example, someone who has had a licence for more than 10 years, drives shorter distances, has a clean claims history, and parks behind secure gates is likely to pay less than someone who has only been driving for a couple of years, has made a claim recently, and parks on the street in a higher-risk area.

Your excess can lower or increase the premium

The excess, which is the amount you contribute when you claim, has a direct effect on your premium. A higher excess usually means a lower monthly premium, and a lower excess means a higher monthly premium.

“The key is to choose an excess you can realistically afford,” said North.

“A lower premium can look attractive, but not if it leaves you stuck when you need to claim.”

He added it is important to understand how excess works so you can compare like for like.

“Some policies include additional excesses in certain scenarios, for example, if the driver is under 25 years old, if you are driving at night, or if you claim within the first three months of a policy.”

Those add-ons can stack up and significantly increase what you pay when something goes wrong.”

Compare quotes carefully

Two quotes can look similar at first glance, but the details can differ in important ways. When comparing car insurance quotes, drivers should check that they are comparing the same type of cover with similar excess and the same extras. Optional extras such as car hire or credit shortfall cover can also increase the monthly premium.

“People often compare prices without comparing what’s included,” said North.

“The right question isn’t only ‘What does it cost?’ It’s ‘What am I covered for, and what would I pay if something goes wrong?’.”

The best way to check whether you are paying too much is to compare like for like quotes across insurers and make sure the cover, benefits and excesses are genuinely comparable.

Many online car insurance calculators only provide an estimate of your premium. You may still have to contact a call centre or complete additional steps to get a final quote.