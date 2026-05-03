MONEY MAESTRO | Silver linings amid today’s turbulent markets

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In the rollercoaster of SA markets over the past six years, investors have endured relentless ups and downs.

From the Covid pandemic’s brutal grip in 2020, which cratered the JSE All Share Index by over 30%, to Eskom’s endless load-shedding that strangled economic growth, we’ve faced it all.

Add in the 2021 July unrest, Russia’s Ukraine invasion spiking fuel and food prices, the 2024 elections’ political uncertainty and now the Middle East conflict, the rand has yoyo-ed, inflation has bitten hard, and global tensions have rippled through commodities like platinum and gold.

Yet, here’s the silver lining: our markets have proven remarkably resilient.

The JSE has not only recovered but surged to record highs, with the Top 40 index climbing over 50% from its pandemic lows by late 2025.

Mining stocks rebounded on global demand, Naspers rode the tech wave, and even property funds stabilised post-interest rate hikes from the SARB.

This bounce-back underscores a timeless truth — volatility is inevitable, but with the right strategy, downturns become opportunities.

This is where a reliable investment partner or financial planner becomes indispensable.

In times of turmoil, emotional decisions — like panic-selling during load shedding blackouts or chasing crypto hype amid tax crackdowns — can wipe out gains.

A seasoned planner acts as your anchor, crafting diversified portfolios that weather storms.

They stress-test your investments against local risks like rand depreciation or BRICS shifts, while optimizing for tax efficiency under SARS rules and retirement via RA or TFSA vehicles.

Consider a client I advised in 2022: facing extremely high inflation and Stage 6 loadshedding, we pivoted to inflation-linked bonds and offshore equity ETFs.

By 2025, their portfolio grew 18% annually, outpacing the benchmarks. Without that guidance, fear might have locked in losses.

SA’s future holds promise — renewable energy booms, infrastructure investments, and African trade growth via AfCFTA.

But geopolitics, climate shocks, and policy pivots demand vigilance.

Partnering with a fiduciary financial planner ensures your wealth not only survives but thrives.

Don’t go it alone; in Mzansi’s unpredictable terrain, expert navigation is your best hedge.

Blueprint Finance Brokers owner Scott Roebert has been a financial planner for 25 years, specialising in bespoke investments and retirement planning. You can find him on Facebook