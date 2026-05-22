FlySafair in hot water amid overbooking claims

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The National Consumer Commission has referred FlySafair to the National Consumer Tribunal over allegations of overbooking and overselling flight tickets. Picture:

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says it has referred low-cost domestic airline FlySafair to the National Consumer Tribunal over allegations of overbooking and overselling flight tickets.

However, the carrier insisted it had not broken the law and said overbooking has long been recognised as a lawful and globally accepted practice within the airline industry “when responsibly managed”.

The consumer protection regulator said an investigation it launched after concerns posted on social media found FlySafair contravened sections of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

These prohibit “overselling of services, unfair and unreasonable contract terms, inadequate disclosure of material risks, misleading representations, unconscionable conduct, failure to provide services on agreed terms, and failure to communicate information in plain language”.

Read the full story in Business Day.