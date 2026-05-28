Absa taps another Standard Bank exec

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Absa has hired Standard Bank senior staffer Leon Barnard to head its Pan-Africa business banking proposition, adding to a series of new top appointments in a major leadership reset.

Barnard assumes the role next week, Absa said, highlighting his experience in leading “large‑scale” banking businesses across multiple markets.

“Leon is recognised for his ability to connect strategy to execution, building integrated banking platforms that support business clients, entrepreneurs and growing enterprises across the continent,” the group said.

“He has held a number of senior leadership roles at Standard Bank Group, including leading personal and business banking operations across African regions.”

Absa has taken a liking to Standard Bank executives who helped build the bank’s corporate and investment banking (CIB) and business banking units into Pan-African majors.

Barnard joins a litany who followed CEO Kenny Fihla over the past year.

Last year, Absa appointed Zaid Moola as the CEO of its CIB businesses. Moola spent much of his career at Standard Bank, rising to the role of head of its global markets business, an indispensable cog in Standard Bank’s CIB business.

Absa appointed Musa Motloung as group strategic risk officer, also from Standard Bank, where he was chief risk officer in the CIB business. Avikaar Ramphal joined as Absa head of strategic risk from Standard Bank, where he was portfolio head, strategy enablement, in the CIB business.

Clive Potter, erstwhile head of client coverage in SA for SB CIB, has joined the team and Absa has also prised away SB CIB head of legal Francisco Khoza.

Fihla appointed M-Pesa’s Kenyan-born Sitoyo Lopokoiyit in April.

In December, Fihla outlined the group’s growth blueprint, predicated on four pillars: customer-led growth, building a diversified pan-African business, driving excellence and pursuing new growth opportunities.

At the heart of the strategy rejig is the lender’s need to wean itself off dependence on South Africa, Kenya and Ghana for earnings. - Business Day