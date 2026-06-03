Amazon launches Prime in SA as e-commerce battle intensifies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amazon has launched its Prime subscription service in South Africa, intensifying competition with e-commerce rivals including Takealot, Walmart and Massmart, and fast-growing cross-border platforms like Shein and Temu.

This introduces unlimited same-day and next-day delivery with no minimum spend in major metros, alongside bundled streaming and gaming services, as the global retailer deepens its push into the local market.

“We’re very excited to be launching Prime on Amazon South Africa, today,” said Amazon sub-Saharan Africa MD Robert Koen. “It’s an all-in-one membership that brings together unlimited, free, fast, same-day and next-day delivery.”

The launch comes just two years after Amazon entered the South African market, where Takealot remains the dominant player, holding about 45% of regular online consumers, according to reports.

Competitors have been ramping up subscription offerings, delivery speeds and pricing strategies to defend market share.

Koen said Amazon is positioning Prime as a value-driven offering amid pressure on consumers. “We want to price it at an affordable level, which I think adds a lot of value in the offering,” he said.

South Africa’s e-commerce sector remains relatively underdeveloped, with online retail accounting for an estimated 5%-8% of total retail sales, according to Koen, who said this presents an opportunity to grow adoption by focusing on convenience and repeat usage.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of customers love the experience, and it’s actually one of the highest repeat purchase rates that we’ve seen of any new online store launch that we’ve done,” Koen said.

Amazon is competing on multiple fronts. According to Koen, the company has partnered with local couriers rather than building its own logistics network, while offering low seller fees and continuously adjusting prices in response to competitors.

He said its Prime subscription bundles non-retail services such as streaming and gaming to drive usage.

Rivals are also ramping up their own strategies. Takealot has introduced its TakealotMore subscription, while Massmart’s Makro is leveraging Walmart’s supply chain and bulk pricing. Meanwhile, Shein and Temu continue to attract price-sensitive consumers with low-cost imports.

Amazon said its focus remains on expanding access and convenience across the country, including through more than 4,000 pickup points and delivery coverage in both urban and rural areas.

The company also confirmed that its streaming offering will be largely driven by international content, with limited local productions currently available.

Prime Day, Amazon’s global sales event, will be introduced in South Africa later this month, giving subscribers exclusive access to discounts as the company looks to accelerate adoption in an increasingly competitive market.

Amazon Prime vice-president Jamil Ghani said: “We’ve seen first-hand how Prime transforms the way members shop and enjoy entertainment around the world, from India to Brazil, Egypt to Australia.

“In every new country we’ve launched, Prime has become an indispensable part of members’ daily lives, saving them time and money while connecting them to world-class entertainment.

“Today we’re thrilled to bring that same promise to South Africa. We look forward to delivering disproportionate value when South African customers experience Prime’s convenience, value, and entertainment — and we’re only getting started.”