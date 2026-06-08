Hundreds of cars under hammer this week

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Given the persistent pressure on household budgets from the high cost of living and rising fuel prices, the opportunity to acquire dependable transport at a saving is particularly compelling, Park Village Auctions says.

Park Village Auctions (PVA) has secured a large collection of authentic bank-repossessed vehicles that will be sold via three consecutive auctions across the country this week.

The auctions will feature hundreds of light commercial and passenger vehicles. Sourced from major financial institutions and various business entities — primarily Absa Bank — the line-up ranges from essential hatchbacks to premium SUVs and luxury sedans.

Given the persistent pressure on household budgets from the high cost of living and rising fuel prices, the opportunity to acquire dependable transport at a saving is particularly compelling, the auction house said.

Proceedings begin on Tuesday at 10 am at the Absa Trade Centre, 8 Top Road, Anderbolt, Boksburg, Gauteng. Viewing is available on Monday from 9am-3pm, and two hours before the auction starts. The web reference is 2185.

Following this, on Wednesday at 10 am the Durban bidding will commence. This will take place at the PVA Bank Asset Disposal Centre, Quarry Place, off Queen Nandi Drive, River Horse Estate. Viewing will be held on Monday and Tuesday from 9am-3pm. Web reference: 2187.

The sale draws to a close at 10am on Thursday, from Gqeberha and Bloemfontein simultaneously.

The locations are 142 Burman Road, Deal Party, Gqeberha, and the corner of the R64 and Valencia Road, Waterbron. Viewing will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday between 9am and 3pm. Web reference: 2188.

All three auctions will include a live webcast, allowing buyers to participate from any location. Pre-approved finance is available through Auction Finance. Visit the respective web reference listings at www.parkvillageauctions.co.za to find out more. — Business Day