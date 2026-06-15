Rocket fuel for SMMEs

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For caterer Loyiso Pumlomo of KS Kuisine, based in Amalinda and Haven Hills, Friday's small business clinic, hosted by small business development minister Stella Ndabeni and BCM mayor Princess Faku at KuGompo City Hall on Friday, was a life-changing event as he received a brand-new vehicle to take his catering outfit to the next level. Picture: Pepzin Caboose

Entrepreneurs young and old received productive assets like equipment, as well as a heap of practical, well-aimed funding guidance as small business development minister Stella Ndabeni hosted a landmark clinic for the sector, hosted jointly with Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku, at KuGompo City Hall in the CBD on Friday.

For many entrepreneurs, the event represented more than state support — it reignited hope.

When Sikhumbuzo Mbi arrived on Friday morning, he had been waiting three years for this opportunity.

The founder of Polaz Design, a printing and signage business based in Southernwood, walked away with a sublimation printer that will allow him to bring production fully in-house for the first time.

For Mbi, the equipment means lower operating costs, faster turnaround times, and greater business sustainability — all the while protecting the eight jobs his business already supports.

“It’s taken me three years to get this funding,” he said.

“I would say to other entrepreneurs: your day is coming. You just have to persist whenever the window opens.”

Mbi was among 11 beneficiaries who received productive assets through the Asset Assist Programme (AAP), which is part of a broader “single-window” platform for entrepreneurs to access state support, information and opportunities under one roof.

“Our first priority is local business,” Ndabeni assured the packed city hall.

She used the occasion to outline her vision for the department’s commitment to strengthening township, rural, and informal economies through supporting local enterprise.

“Business does not operate only at a national level — for it to thrive, it must primarily operate at local level,” Ndabeni emphasised.

“It is very, very critical to ensure that our budget is locally based.”

Small Business Minister Stella Ndabeni handed over equipment to emerging business owners at the East London City Hall in KuGompo of Friday. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

From the ground up

The department transfers about R19bn annually through its agencies to support small businesses across SA, working with municipalities to identify and assist informal and micro enterprises.

Within the Buffalo City Metro area, 87 beneficiaries were approved to receive equipment and machinery through the Informal and Micro Enterprise Development Programme (IMEDP).

A further 22 small firms were approved under the Asset Assist Programme, with 11 receiving productive assets during Friday’s handover.

The AAP provides qualifying enterprises with productive assets valued at up to R250,000 through a 100% grant, with a deliberate focus on youth, women, and persons with disabilities operating within township, rural, and peri-urban economies.

Ndabeni acknowledged a longstanding and wide-ranging challenge of underfunding among local economic development (LED) programmes.

“LED is underfunded countrywide, not only here in Buffalo City,” she said.

“That is why we hosted the LED Summit — municipalities need to understand that they cannot grow economically if they do not support and grow local businesses.

“It starts with their procurement policy.”

She encouraged entrepreneurs to actively engage the government when its policies and criteria fail to address their realities.

“They must challenge us when we put criteria that does not speak to them,” she said.

“We have a responsibility to design policies that respond to local businesses.”

Faku said: “This is the gateway for our people,” placing entrepreneurship at the heart of Buffalo City’s economic future, and describing small business development as critical to job creation and inclusive growth.

“Entrepreneurship can boost the economy of our city,” Faku said.

“One person can create their own job, and then five more opportunities can be created through a platform like this.

“Buffalo City can become a city that shines bright on the map if we focus on entrepreneurship.

“This is the gateway for our people.”

The mayor spoke to growing community concerns around economic participation and local ownership, assuring the audience that her administration is committed to strengthening opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Small Business Minister Stella Ndabeni handed over equipment to emerging business owners at the East London City Hall in KuGompo of Friday. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

Breaking barriers to funding

Friday’s clinic included a dedicated workshop on the Spaza Shop Support Fund (SSSF), a R500m initiative jointly funded through two of the department’s implementing mechanisms: the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (Sedfa) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

Entrepreneurs received practical, step-by-step guidance on navigating applications, with officials highlighting municipal registration as one of the biggest barriers preventing successful funding disbursement.

The session focused on ensuring SMME owners understand the compliance requirements necessary to access government support.

For caterer Loyiso Pumlomo of KS Kuisine, based in Amalinda and Haven Hills, the day’s handover carried personal significance.

Pumlomo received a Suzuki Super Carry vehicle alongside catering equipment — assets he believes will fundamentally transform the reach of his business.

“It means I can empower people,” he said.

“It means I can move around — my business now becomes mobile. I can get to places I could never get to before.”

His advice to entrepreneurs who often feel locked out of opportunities was simple: stay ready.

He urged people to regularly monitor government websites and social media pages, update their compliance documentation — including SARS tax clearance, business registration, and proof of address — and move fast when opportunities arise.

“I saw the funding in November,” he said. “By December, my application was already submitted. Compliance is not hard.

“Sedfa does not make it difficult when you apply.”

Back at Polaz Design, Mbi is already planning for growth.

His new equipment, he says, could mean taking on new staff soon, including a seamstress, salesperson, and designer.

He aims to grow his staff from eight to ten by this time next year.

“I see growth,” he said.

“Your turn is coming. You just have to persist.”