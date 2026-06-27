Businesses remain vigilant ahead of June 30

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Business is broadly and cautiously taking President Cyril Ramaphosa at his word that Tuesday will be free of the kind of disruption to economic activity not seen since the July 2021 unrest.

Addressing parliament on tensions surrounding migration, Ramaphosa stressed that the enforcement of the law rests with the state alone, and warned against citizens attempting to enforce immigration laws themselves.

Organisations opposed to the presence of undocumented foreign nationals in the country have set a deadline of June 30 for such individuals to leave South Africa. The call has prompted some to repatriate while others have chosen to remain.

Ramaphosa said the government of national unity was engaging Southern African Development Community (SADC) governments on economic co-operation in this regard. “South Africa cannot address migration alone. Through SADC, the AU and bilateral relations we have with many countries, we will work together to tackle political instability, conflict and economic hardships that drive people to leave their homes and to come here.”

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