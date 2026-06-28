BusinessPREMIUM

Where are the black estate agents?

One of South Africa’s few young, black property agents, Mhlonishwa Kunene, says perseverance is the key to getting ahead — as is a tech-savvy mentality

Khulekani Magubane

Khulekani Magubane

Financial reporter

Libertalia Group CEO Mhlonishwa Winston Kunene.
Libertalia Group CEO Mhlonishwa Winston Kunene. (Supplied)

Young people seeking careers in real estate sales must be patient and innovative and make it a priority to get accredited, says someone who should know: Mhlonishwa Winston Kunene, the founder and group CEO of Libertalia Group.

He told Business Times that black South Africans are under-represented in the profession — just as they are as property buyers.

“I’m very passionate about the community, especially young people. That’s usually my target audience. [They are] not necessarily the people I sell to, but the young people that I empower,” Kunene said.

“But I am in a business that is obviously dominated by the older generation. So, these are people who are buying the most expensive homes… According to stats, there are only a few first-time home buyers below 35.”

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