Where are the black estate agents?

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Young people seeking careers in real estate sales must be patient and innovative and make it a priority to get accredited, says someone who should know: Mhlonishwa Winston Kunene, the founder and group CEO of Libertalia Group.

He told Business Times that black South Africans are under-represented in the profession — just as they are as property buyers.

“I’m very passionate about the community, especially young people. That’s usually my target audience. [They are] not necessarily the people I sell to, but the young people that I empower,” Kunene said.

“But I am in a business that is obviously dominated by the older generation. So, these are people who are buying the most expensive homes… According to stats, there are only a few first-time home buyers below 35.”