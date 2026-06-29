IDC doubles down on Tongaat bet

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Tongaat Hulett supports between 35,000 and 40,000 direct jobs at farm level and at its mills and refinery, making it an economic anchor for entire rural communities in the province. Picture:

The Industrial Development Corp (IDC) is staking even more on Tongaat Hulett’s turnaround, betting that the sugar giant, though burdened with R15bn in liabilities, can be transformed into a viable business.

The state-owned financier argues that its continued backing of Tongaat is aimed at preserving value in a distressed but strategically important agribusiness while maximising the prospects of recovering public funds already committed.

The welfare of the sugar giant in the Eastern Cape’s neighbouring province, KwaZulu-Natal, has a significant ripple effect, not only with keeping a stable local sugar supply to the province’s food manufacturing sector.

In addition, the recent rescue plan saved an estimated 250,000 jobs across the wider sugar ecosystem. Such a massive job catastrope in KZN would likely have triggered a a crisis in the Eastern Cape, with an influx of unemployed workers returning home to rural areas, placing a heavy, sudden pull on the Eastern Cape’s already overburdened social services, healthcare networks, and local municipal infrastructure.

The IDC’s role has expanded significantly since Tongaat entered business rescue four years ago, with the corporation providing R2.5bn to keep operations running, positioning it as a key stakeholder in the restructuring process.

The funding will be converted into a significant shareholding.

Bongani Miya, IDC divisional executive for agro-industries and services, said: “The commercial and investment rationale for backing Tongaat is to preserve and recover value in a strategically important agribusiness with an established operating base, significant assets, and deep linkages across the sugar value chain.”

He said supporting the restructuring helps avoid the value destruction that would result from liquidation, protects the IDC’s existing exposure, and creates a pathway to stabilise the business, restore operational sustainability, and potentially unlock future value through diversification into adjacent agro-industrial and agro-energy opportunities, including bioelectricity, ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel.

The IDC’s R2.5bn exposure to Tongaat is modest relative to its overall R143bn loan and investment portfolio.

Leader of Vision Consortium. Robert Gumede. Picture: Supplied (SUPPLIED)

RCL Foods says it will withdraw its court case after it reached an agreement with the business rescue practitioners to tweak Tongaat Hulett's revised rescue plan. (Supplied)

Tongaat Hulett has issued retrenchment letters as part of a restructuring process that could affect about 5,000 workers (ROGAN WARD)

Darnall Mill, one of Tongaat Hulett’s four mills in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: TONGAAT

“As a proportion of IDC’s overall loan and investment portfolio, this remains a manageable exposure within the corporation’s normal portfolio governance, risk-management and approval frameworks,” Miya said.

Last week, the IDC, Tongaat’s business rescue practitioners and the Vision consortium led by businessman Robert Gumede announced a binding agreement for the IDC to extend its postcommencement finance to September and convert its loan to the sugar company into equity.

Tongaat operates in SA, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.

In SA, it employs 2,600 people and supports more than 25,500 jobs in communities surrounding its three mills, refinery and animal feeds plant.

“Once concluded, the transaction with Vision will result in the conversion of these liabilities into equity, thus easing [Tongaat’s] liquidity challenges,” Miya said.

“Additional commercial funding will be working capital required to support the operations of the business.”

Despite the restructuring framework, the IDC is cautious about setting expectations for a turnaround timeline.

Miya said multiple variables — including execution of the restructuring, access to funding and broader market conditions — would determine when the company returns to profitability.

“It would be premature to commit to a specific profitability timeline,” he said.

Instead, the IDC is taking a long-term investment view, prioritising sustainable recovery over quick returns.

“There is a credible path to restoring sustainability, while continuing to manage risk and protect value,” said Miya.

Tongaat’s recovery prospects are also tied to broader industry dynamics.

The influx of low-priced imports has accelerated sharply, undermining domestic pricing and complicating recovery prospects for local producers already operating under financial strain.

Industry estimates suggest more than 110,000t of sugar from Southeast Asia and Latin America were received or expected in the first three months of the current season — close to half of the total volumes imported during the entire 2025/26 season.

Much of this sugar is subsidised by foreign governments, particularly Brazil and Thailand, enabling it to enter SA at prices local producers struggle to match.

Tongaat warned that sustained import pressure could erode margins just as it seeks to stabilise operations and execute a complex restructuring process. — Business Times