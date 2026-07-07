KASI KONVERSATIONS | Let’s look at the root beneath the fruit

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Take youth unemployment. The conversation quickly becomes moral. Young people are lazy, entitled, they don’t want opportunities. File photo

Every few months, SA finds itself outraged by another township crisis.

Youth unemployment. Crime. Substance abuse. Gender-based violence. School failure. Struggling local businesses. Service delivery protests. Xenophobic tensions. Economic exclusion.

Each issue arrives with urgency. Politicians make statements, communities express frustration, social media erupts with opinions.

Yet after the outrage settles, very little changes. Perhaps because we keep asking the wrong question.

Instead of “Who is to blame?”, perhaps we should ask: “What system keeps producing this outcome?”

Because what if many of the challenges townships face are not isolated problems at all? What if they are symptoms of deeper, interconnected systems that continue reproducing the same realities generation after generation?

Job creation matters, but so does transport, spatial planning and local economic development. Everything is connected.

This is where systems thinking becomes important.

This fancy term just means not looking at problems in isolation but asking what conditions created them in the first place.

In township language: what is the root beneath the fruit?

Because fruit does not grow without roots. Yet too often, our national conversations focus only on the fruit.

Take youth unemployment. The conversation quickly becomes moral. Young people are lazy, entitled, they don’t want opportunities.

But perhaps a harder question is: what ecosystem produces unemployment?

A child enters an under-resourced school, learns in overcrowded classrooms, receives little to no career guidance and exits into an economy with limited absorption capacity.

If lucky enough, said child may study for some years, often accumulating debt, only to compete for scarce jobs requiring experience they could never access in the first place.

At what point does unemployment stop being an individual problem and become a structural one?

This does not mean personal responsibility disappears. But systems thinking does ask that we are honest about context.

Because effort matters, yes. But pathways matter too. The same applies to crime.

When township crime is discussed, often that morality trope is back, and hard. People are criminals; they lack values; communities are dangerous.

With systems thinking we can ask: what conditions increase the probability of crime? High unemployment and all its cousins — substance abuse, broken trust in institutions, overcrowded living conditions, weak recreational infrastructure, limited economic opportunity, poor urban planning, social hopelessness.

None of these are excuses for criminal behaviour.

But understanding is not the same thing as justification. If we only punish outcomes without addressing conditions, we become trapped in permanent reaction.

A child enters an under-resourced school, learns in overcrowded classrooms, receives little to no career guidance and exits into an economy with limited absorption capacity.

And perhaps nowhere are our contradictions more visible than in township business conversations.

We say: “People must support local business.” Fair enough.

But why should township businesses struggle to scale in the first place?

Limited access to finance, weak supply chains, fragmented buying power, poor infrastructure, electricity instability, limited mentorship, inconsistent municipal support.

Competing in markets where survival often depends on networks, volume and access to working capital.

What appears to be an entrepreneurial problem often reveals itself as a problem with the system.

Even the painful conversations around social tension deserve deeper honesty.

Whether it is violence, xenophobic tensions or labour conflict, communities often react to what feels immediate while missing what sits beneath.

Economic anxiety. Exclusion. Weak pathways to stability. Competition over limited opportunity. Distrust in institutions.

Again, this does not excuse harmful behaviour. But if the same frustrations repeatedly emerge in different forms, perhaps the problem is not only behaviour.

Perhaps the environment itself keeps reproducing the outcome.

A rational response?

And this may be the most inconvenient truth of all: townships are often spoken about as if they are inherently dysfunctional. As if dysfunction somehow lives inside people.

But perhaps many township realities are perfectly rational responses to irrational systems.

Parents push children toward degrees because jobs once represented safety. Young people become disillusioned because promised pathways no longer work. Informal businesses struggle because structural support is weak.

Communities are frustrated because economic participation feels increasingly out of reach, instead of less so.

Looking at this through a systems lens, these are not random failures — they are predictable outcomes.

And predictable outcomes require structural solutions.

Better schools alone are not enough.

They need pathways to work. Just like entrepreneurship programmes, which mean little without access to both finance and markets.

Policing alone cannot solve social collapse.

Not where hopelessness remains untreated.

Job creation matters, but so does transport, spatial planning and local economic development. Everything is connected.

If we respond to these as symptoms, we can stop false celebrations of interventions that ignore root causes.

We can stop launching programmes that don’t redesign the environments that produced the problems in the first place.

If we are serious about changing township realities, then we must stop asking what is wrong with people.

Better questions are: which are the systems that repeatedly produce conditions that trip people up?

Because perhaps the township is not broken. Perhaps the systems around it are.