Conveying the gift of collaboration

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As MSC Artisan Academy marks its 15th anniversary in 2026, the East London institution is celebrating the milestone in the most fitting way imaginable — not with words, but with something built by hand.

When the MSC artisan training academy in Chiselhurst hit its 15th birthday this year, the celebrations took a really special form.

Long-time friend and working partner Polytec, an auto component supplier in the ELIDZ, gave them an amazing gift: a fully operational conveyor belt valued at over R150,000.

However, it’s not only that the shiny new system will add huge depth, speed and hands-on technical capacity as the academy trains upcoming generations of SA artisans.

The true gift was never simply the machinery.

It was in how it came to life.

In the spirit of genuine collaboration, a combined team of Polytec and MSC Artisan Academy learners designed and constructed the conveyor belt together — mentors and apprentices shoulder to shoulder.

As MSC Artisan Academy marks its 15th anniversary in 2026, the East London institution is celebrating the milestone in the most fitting way imaginable — not with words, but with something built by hand. (supplied)

The equipment that will train future artisans was built by the hands of those who literally walked their factory floor before.

For the learners, it was an exhilarating, real-world project: an opportunity to work with authentic industrial machinery, to problem-solve alongside seasoned professionals, and to see up close how raw skill can transform blind lumps of material into something tangible and lasting.

It is exactly the kind of practical, workplace-integrated experience that turns students into confident, work-ready tradespeople — the artisan superheroes SA’s economy urgently needs.

Longtime buds

The initiative celebrates a partnership that runs deep.

MSC Artisan Academy is a proud training partner to the Polytec team, while Polytec serves as an established workplace host for MSC Artisan Academy interns completing the work-experience component of their trade apprenticeships and work-integrated learning.

It is a true two-way relationship — one in which classroom, campus and factory floor move in step to shape competent, confident artisans.

At its heart, this partnership is a story about giving back and investing in the youth.

As MSC Artisan Academy marks its 15th anniversary in 2026, the East London institution is celebrating the milestone in the most fitting way imaginable — not with words, but with something built by hand. (supplied)

It reflects a shared belief that when industry and education build something together, they build far more than a machine — they build futures.

“MSC Artisan Academy is overwhelmed and deeply grateful for this generous acquisition of new equipment,” said campus manager Gerhard Janse van Rensburg.

“Relationships like this one are the heartbeat of artisan development.

“When industry partners such as Polytec choose to invest in our learners, they are investing in the future of SA itself.

“This conveyor belt is so much more than a piece of equipment — it is proof of what becomes possible when education and industry build something together — and quite literally, with their own hands.

“We could not have dreamt up a more meaningful gift.”

Passion creates innovation

Polytec’s Kevin Peak and Shaun Arthur managed the delivery and formal handover of the equipment to the campus.

Their presence underscored a partnership guided by Polytec’s enduring philosophy that passion creates innovation — a belief brought vividly to life in the workshop as young artisans and industry experts worked as one.

“In any learning curve in SA today there needs to be collaboration.

“Handing over this conveyer belt to MSC and its pupils we hope they learn many more of the skills that create worth in the world,” Peak said.

“We’ve learnt such a lot, especially about making stuff from scratch and doing electrical work,” said MSC Academy apprentice artisan Olwethu. “It was a fun time.”

“As MSC Artisan Academy looks ahead to its next 15 years, the message from this collaboration could not be clearer: the future of SA industry will be built by skilled hands — and, with partners like Polytec standing alongside them, the future is artisan,“ Janse van Rensburg added.

MSC Artisan Academy, a proud brand of the national UXI Artisan Development Group, has been delivering “red seal” trade qualifications since 2011, with accreditions from the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations as well as and multiple SETAs.

Through its 70/30 workplace-integrated learning model, MSC blends classroom theory with hands-on industry experience across trades including Plumbing, Welding, Fitting and Turning, Millwright, Electrical and Mechanical Fitting — real skills for real jobs.

The Polytec Group, founded in Austria in 1986, is a leading international developer and manufacturer of high-quality plastic solutions for the automotive and non-automotive sectors, with around 3,000 employees across four continents and a listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Guided by its philosophy that “passion creates innovation,” the Group operates production and development sites worldwide. Polytec Composites South Africa (Pty) Ltd, located in the East London Industrial Development Zone, is the Group’s first manufacturing plant in Africa, producing advanced moulded automotive components. — DDR