Online starts impacting mall designs and exansion plans

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SA’s biggest retailers are ramping up investment in on-demand commerce — but rather than replacing physical stores, the shift is reinforcing their role as fulfilment hubs while forcing mall owners to rethink how their properties operate.

The race to deliver groceries, clothing and general merchandise within an hour has intensified over the past year.

Pick n Pay has expanded its clothing offering onto the Pick n Pay asap! platform and Checkers Sixty60 now fulfils orders from selected Checkers Hyper stores. Shoprite Sixty60 is rolling out in phases.

TakealotNOW has expanded one-hour deliveries in major cities; Amazon is growing its presence with the launch of Prime at R59, and Chinese giants Temu and Shein continue to gain market share.

“Online retail isn’t competing with physical stores,” said Independent property analyst Keillen Ndlovu.

“Increasingly, stores have become part of the online fulfilment network.

“For grocers in particular, the store is both a shopping destination and a distribution point,” he said.

Woolworths has added another “dark store” to support Woolies Dash, as retailers increasingly look beyond traditional stores to handle rising online demand.

Such shifts affect the type of space retailers need, with fulfilment centres becoming an increasingly important part of the retail property landscape.

In turn, how shopping centres are designed and managed is adapting, too.

Some landlords have introduced dedicated facilities for delivery drivers, including covered parking, charging points and ablutions, recognising riders as a growing part of the retail ecosystem.

Separating delivery activity from shopper areas means meeting the rising online demand without disrupting the traditional retail experience.

And despite the momentum behind online retail, SA’s largest retailers continue to invest heavily in physical stores.

Shoprite, with 2,747 stores in SA, added 262 more in the first half of 2026. It plans to open another 123 in the second half. Pepkor, with more than 6,650 stores across its brands, plans to add about 200 stores this year after opening 89 in the first half. Mr Price, with 3,180 stores, plans to open another 180 in 2027 and Woolworths, 55.

Ndlovu said the continued expansion of store networks suggests retailers still regard physical outlets as strategically important despite rising digital sales.

“Retailers are pursuing an omnichannel strategy because customers want choice. The challenge for shopping centre owners is to ensure their centres remain relevant by investing in food, entertainment, leisure and other experiences that cannot be replicated online.”

TFG is taking a different approach. With the rapid growth of its Bash online platform, the retailer plans to optimise its footprint by closing about 400 underperforming stores over time, beginning with about 100 next year.

Ndlovu said the contrasting strategies reflect the different economics of retail sectors rather than a divide between online and physical retail.

“The online model takes time to become profitable. Retailers first need to reach scale before the economics start working.”

“There will eventually be an optimal level where online sales account for a meaningful share of total revenue, but that does not mean physical stores become redundant.

“People will continue going to shopping centres because not every purchase can or should be made online.”

Consumer behaviour and geography shape the pace of online adoption, he said.

“It depends on age, income, demographics, location and the product being purchased.

“There are many categories where consumers still want to see, touch, feel, experience or even smell before buying.

“Online shopping is much stronger in urban areas than rural and township markets, where long delivery distances, higher logistics costs and, in some cases, safety concerns make last-mile delivery less efficient,” Ndlovu said. — Business Day