Business

WATCH | Beyond the pitch: Has the 2026 Fifa World Cup been an economic win for Africa?

Business Day TV speaks with Sibabalwe Sesmani, CEO of Unorthodox

Business Business

Business Day TV

African teams made history at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, with 90% of the continent’s representatives reaching the knockout stages. But has that success translated into lasting commercial value?

With Fifa almost doubling the tournament’s prize fund to $871m (R14.38bn) and sponsorship opportunities growing, Business Day TV examines whether Africa has also emerged as a winner off the pitch.

Sibabalwe Sesmani, CEO of Unorthodox, offers his thoughts on the tournament’s economic impact and what it means for the future business of African football.

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