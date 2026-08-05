MONEY MAESTRO | The miracle of free money

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When tax-free savings accounts initially hit the scene, I had a different idea of how they could really benefit my clients’ investment strategies long term.

But as I got to understand them, I realised that they are one of the most important assets you can have to reduce the burden of tax when you retire.

So let’s use today’s article to discuss their benefits and why they need to be an integral part of everyone’s strategy.

Tax-free investments can be a powerful part of a long-term financial plan because they allow returns to grow without annual tax drag.

Over time, that can make a meaningful difference, especially when the money is left untouched for many years and allowed to compound.

Why they matter

One of the biggest advantages of tax-free investing is that every bit of growth can stay invested.

In a taxable account, dividends, interest, or gains may reduce the amount that continues compounding each year.

In a tax-free account, the full balance can keep working for you, which can strengthen long-term results.

If you are building a future income stream, using discretionary money to fund these accounts can help you create a pool of assets that may later be withdrawn with less tax impact.

That can make retirement income more efficient and may give you more flexibility when drawing money for living expenses, travel, or other goals.

The power of time

The earlier you start, the greater the potential benefit.

Compound growth has more time to work when contributions are made consistently over many years.

Even relatively modest deposits can grow significantly if they are given enough time and are not interrupted by unnecessary withdrawals.

Albert Einstein is often quoted as saying that compound interest is the “eighth wonder of the world,” and while the quote is widely attributed rather than confirmed, the underlying idea is sound.

Compounding rewards patience, consistency, and discipline.

Tax-free investing can enhance that effect by reducing the impact of taxes on growth.

Smart retirement tool

Tax-free accounts are an excellent keystone for retirement income planning.

By preserving tax-free investments until retirement, investors may be able to supplement other income sources and potentially reduce the taxes they pay on withdrawals from taxable or taxable-like income streams.

That can improve cash flow and help protect more of what you have built.

But tax-free investments are not just about avoiding tax today.

They are about creating more room for growth, building wealth efficiently, and improving financial flexibility later in life.

For many investors, they can be an important foundation for a stronger retirement strategy.

Please continue reaching out so we can help fine tune your strategy.

Blueprint Finance Brokers owner Scott Roebert has been a financial planner for 25 years, specialising in bespoke investments and retirement planning. You can find him on Facebook

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