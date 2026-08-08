Kasi Konversations | Stop treating community police forums like outcasts

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Whenever crime spikes in our communities, the first question we ask is: where were the police?

It is an understandable reaction, but it is also an incomplete one.

We seldom pause long enough to ask a harder question: where is the Community Police Forum, and why have we allowed it to drift so far from the centre of community life?

Community Police Forums were never designed to be ceremonial structures or complaint drop-off points.

They were created as living bridges between communities, businesses and the SA Police Service.

A space where information is shared, problems are mapped, and solutions are workshopped together.

Somewhere along the way, especially in many townships, that original purpose has been diluted.

CPFs became underfunded, under-attended, and in some cases treated as irrelevant.

That neglect has consequences.

Safety is not just a policing issue. It is an economic one. No business invests where there is uncertainty.

No entrepreneur opens a shop where the daily reality includes break-ins, vandalism, extortion or fear of customers being harassed on their way home.

When safety collapses, economic activity follows out the door. Shops close. Informal traders relocate.

Jobs disappear quietly, one shuttered business at a time as the economic heartbeat weakens and the community becomes ever more exposed.

We speak about crime as if it exists in isolation, but it is deeply embedded, poisoning our livelihoods, our dignity and our horizons of opportunity.

Yet we have living proof that communities can shift their own reality when they choose to organise themselves.

Take Quigney in KuGompo City. What stands out there is not perfection, but participation.

Through co-operation between the ratepayers’ association, local businesses, residents and other stakeholders, there has been a consistent effort to reclaim and maintain the precinct.

Streets are cleaner. Public spaces are more actively watched.

There is a shared understanding that the responsibility of safety does not sit with one institution alone. It is distributed, collective, and ongoing.

The result is not a crime-free utopia, but something far more practical: stability.

And stability is what allows businesses to breathe, plan and invest with confidence. It is what keeps a neighbourhood economically alive.

That is a lesson we cannot afford to ignore.

Because the same principle can, and must, be applied in places like Mdantsane and Duncan Village.

Imagine

Imagine if local businesses saw CPFs not as distant structures, but as partners worth strengthening.

Imagine if contributions were not only financial, but also practical — sharing information, supporting patrol visibility, or helping fund basic operational needs.

Imagine if residents showed up to CPF meetings with the same urgency they bring to service delivery protests.

Not only when things have already broken down, but while there is still time to prevent collapse.

Imagine ward committees, youth formations, churches, taxi associations and business forums sitting in the same room, not to compete for the attention of politicians, but to map out crime hotspots, coordinate cleanup campaigns, and support visible policing efforts in a structured way.

Because crime prevention does not begin when a police van arrives.

It begins in everyday decisions about whether people are willing to organise, or whether they will just retreat.

We need to be honest about perceptions. CPFs are often spoken about as if they are powerless, outdated or symbolic.

That mindset must change. These forums are one of the few legally recognised platforms where ordinary citizens can directly influence local safety priorities.

When they function properly, they become early warning systems, communication bridges, and problem-solving spaces that reduce pressure on already stretched police resources.

CPFs cannot solve unemployment. They cannot fix broken infrastructure or dismantle organised crime syndicates on their own.

But without organised communities standing alongside them, even the best-resourced police service will always be reacting instead of preventing.

This is where the real challenge lies.

The future of our townships will be shaped by how willing citizens were to move from frustration to participation, from commentary to contribution, and from waiting to acting.

Let’s let Quigney show us what is possible when residents and businesses take ownership of their environment.

There really is no reason why Mdantsane and Duncan Village cannot build their own version of that model.

One that reflects their realities, their pressures, and their strengths —and places safety, accountability and local economic survival at the centre.

Because thriving economies are not built on speeches or promises.

They are built on trust. And trust comes slowly, through safe streets, active citizens, and communities that refuse to treat their own safety structures as outcasts.

>creditparsans<Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate, as well as a founding member of an award-winning SME and of the vibrant Mdantsane entrepreneur network Kasi Konversations

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