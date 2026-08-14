BKCOB’s year of the entrepreneur

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The Border-Kei Chamber of Business kept a number of balls in the air this year while deftly adding several new ones.

Presenting her overview at the chamber’s AGM on Thursday, held at the Blue Lagoon conference centre in Blue Bend, CEO Lizelle Maurice said one of the highlights of the calendar was the new entrepreneur competition, launched in partnership with King Phalo Airport, in June.

The programme involves a 10-week business accelerator programme for 20 promising SMMEs, including mentorship in business planning, as well as potential development funding, she said.

Other key initiatives included:

Komani Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme & Ignition Challenge: A partnership with Standard Bank providing business strategy, finance, tax, AI tools, and funding workshops for local SMMEs;

Small Business Desk Development Programme: A 9-month development partnership with Stellenbosch University and Standard Bank;

Youth Desk Initiatives: Partners annually with Premier FMCG’s Snowflake brand to host a baking competition supporting young entrepreneurs; and

Social Impact Forum: Hosts an NPO/NGO Business Development Programme in partnership with the University of Fort Hare, supporting 25 NGOs annually.

It has been a busy year for all of the chamber’s sectors and committees, including ongoing direct engagement by the Infrastructure & Manufacturing committee with local authorities on key business concerns like port tariffs, water shortages, cable theft, and road infrastructure repairs (e.g., Indwe Road).

The Agriculture & Agroprocessing committee launched the Africa Agriculture and Agroprocessing Indaba and is already deep in planning for Agri-Week in May 2027.

The Tourism & Waste, Environment & Municipal Affairs committee worked harder than ever on ongoing urban beautification drives, beach cleanups, and participation in World Clean Up Day.

The Employment Relations Forum (EREF) organises quarterly HR Forum workshops and an annual Future of Work Conference.

The chamber’s Women’s Forum organises networking events, masterclasses, and social CSI initiatives like the “Bosom Box” sports bra drive.

A major highlight of the year is the annual Chamber Business Awards, which celebrates regional business excellence with awards in a range of size categories, culminating in the annual Gala Dinner.

Though nominations closed on June 30 and the “Jewels of Africa” theme has been announced, the main awards event is still to come.

The chamber elected to largely retain its leadership for the year to come, with incumbent president Dr Johann Evertse, 1st VP Simphiwe Kondlo, 2nd VP Lauren Vlaming, Treasurer Gary Maclean, Immediate Past President Kreason Naidoo, and Executive Director Lizelle Maurice.

However, stalwart Barry Canning, who has stepped back after 18 loyal years, is replaced by Pralene Mahabir, representing MBSA.

A moment of silence was held for the late Dr Paul Cromhout, founder and CEO of the Small Projects Foundation, who died in June after a battle with cancer.

An active member of the Association of South African Chambers (ASAC) and Small Business Institute (SBi), the BKOB has applied to join the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The chamber has served as the voice of business in the region since 1877, focuses its core mandate on the six strategic pillars of:

Investor Attraction & Retention;

Economic Stimulation & Growth;

Business Support Services;

Business Recognition & Awards;

Lobbying & Advocacy for Regional Business; and

Strategic Partnerships through a Leadership Compact with Buffalo City Metro, focusing on manufacturing, tourism, agriculture & agroprocessing, and SMME development.

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