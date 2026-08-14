LEIGH-ANN REVILL | SA needs job creators, not job seekers

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SA’s unemployment crisis has reached a point where incremental solutions are no longer enough.

With the official unemployment rate climbing to 33.6% in Q2 2026 and millions of discouraged work-seekers no longer actively looking for work, SA cannot continue viewing education solely as a pathway to employment.

Education must become a pathway to entrepreneurship, self-employment, and small business growth.

For decades, success was measured by how effectively qualifications prepared students to enter the corporate workforce, but in an economy where formal job opportunities are shrinking, that model is no longer sustainable on its own.

SA simply does not need more people searching for jobs.

It needs more people capable of creating them.

This requires a significant mindset shift across education, business, and society itself.

Breaking the academic factory line

Shifting the national mindset requires educational institutions to move away from producing compliant employees and focus instead on developing capable employers.

Education must be treated as a tool for economic empowerment and ownership, rather than a conveyor belt designed to feed corporate machinery.

Learners must enter training with the explicit goal of gathering actionable skills to build their own enterprises.

To drive this shift, training providers must embed entrepreneurial thinking across every single educational module.

Curricula need to deliver rigorous, practical expertise across core business functions including finance, marketing, human resources, operations, and management.

This technical knowledge gives individuals the essential tools to launch, run, and sustain business ventures.

Education must equip learners to read market demand, manage risk effectively, and take calculated, strategic risks to turn ambition into income and ideas into enterprises.

Balancing human agency with technical skill

A major flaw in the current educational mix is that accredited qualifications move too slowly to match the rapid developments of the marketplace.

While comprehensive formal degrees remain important, agile micro-learning and focused short courses offer a powerful way for individuals to plug specific skills gaps and implement those capabilities immediately.

Building effective entrepreneurs requires balancing hard technical skills with essential human capabilities.

Despite the rise of technology and AI, the business world still runs on human interaction.

Developing leadership, sales ability, critical thinking, and emotional strength alongside financial literacy gives business owners the tools to survive tough economic times.

This practical resilience is learned best through exposure to real-world business challenges, actual case studies, and simulated workplace scenarios.

Unlocking the true scale of the micro-economy

SA has no shortage of raw entrepreneurial energy.

The informal sector is home to a booming micro-economy of street vendors, second-hand clothing markets, community childcare facilities, and localised transport networks.

The systemic failure is not a lack of drive, but a lack of scalability.

Practical business education provides the exact bridge needed to transform a survivalist sole trader into an employer capable of hiring three or four additional people.

Integrating real-world project work with academic theory in higher education can help small enterprises transition from informal operations into sustainable, growth-orientated businesses.

This grassroots scaling provides a realistic alternative to non-existent corporate or industrial roles and reduces societal reliance on shrinking institutional opportunities.

A tri-sector economic imperative

We cannot build a generation of job creators through isolated efforts.

Solving SA’s unemployment crisis requires meaningful collaboration between education providers, business, and government.

Training providers must deliver practical, market-relevant learning quickly, without allowing regulatory delays to slow the development of critical skills.

Corporates need to move beyond tick-box CSI initiatives and provide genuine mentorship, workplace exposure, and high-value internships that prepare people for the realities of business.

Government, meanwhile, must create an environment where entrepreneurs can grow through reliable infrastructure, supportive policy, and accessible funding for micro-businesses often excluded from the formal banking system.

Practical business education combined with real-world experience does more than produce qualifications.

It gives people the confidence and capability to create income, build businesses, and employ others.

Because SA cannot solve unemployment by producing more job seekers for jobs that do not exist.

Let’s equip people to create opportunity for themselves and for others.

Revill is CEO at Chartall Business College

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