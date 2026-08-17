Planting seeds of food sovereignty

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Port St Johns marked a proud and hopeful milestone at the weekend with the official launch of its Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) group, a community-driven initiative built on the strong foundation of the Port St Johns Agroecology Awareness and Advocacy Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Port St Johns celebrated a proud and hopeful milestone in its fight against hunger earlier this month as it joined a community-driven national initiative that supports smallholders growing food organically.

For Port St Johns, the official launch of the latest Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) chapter was more than a ceremony.

It was a first step into a wider provincial network of opportunity, collaboration and market access.

Port St Johns marked a proud and hopeful milestone at the weekend with the official launch of its Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) group, a community-driven initiative built on the strong foundation of the Port St Johns Agroecology Awareness and Advocacy Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Celebrations matched the spirit of the occasion as song and dance filled the air, African cuisine brought people together around the table, and displays of honey, bananas, vegetables and herbs offered a vivid picture of what local agroecology can produce.

The new node in the national network — the eighth in the province and the fourth to be launched this year — is led by Noluthando Fadane, affectionately known as Ndoza, whose co-ordination helped give the day its sense of celebration, purpose, warmth and momentum.

Some of the others include the Pedi Coastal Villages PGS at Kidlinks Small Farm Incubator, Umzimvubu, KwaBhaca and Monti.

A locally focused, low-cost and quality assurance system for organic agriculture, PGS SA is built on trust, transparency, social networks and knowledge exchange.

Port St Johns marked a proud and hopeful milestone at the weekend with the official launch of its Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) group, a community-driven initiative built on the strong foundation of the Port St Johns Agroecology Awareness and Advocacy Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

It brings farmers, consumers and market actors into a shared process of learning, peer review and accountability.

The network supports smallholder farmers, strengthens local food systems, protects indigenous knowledge and opens the door to fairer market access through short, transparent supply chains.

This community vision, which resonated throughout the launch, is especially relevant to the Wild Coast, where fierce weather, vast areas, punishing roads and poor communication systems can leave farmers with a deep sense of isolation.

Among the day’s most moving moments was the presentation by a Climate Change Youth Ambassador from the Port St John’s Legal Advice Centre, Amanda Ngqukutu, who spoke candidly about her own experiences in organic farming and the healing she found through connecting with the natural world.

Port St Johns marked a proud and hopeful milestone at the weekend with the official launch of its Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) group, a community-driven initiative built on the strong foundation of the Port St Johns Agroecology Awareness and Advocacy Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Her story added a deeply human voice to the event, reminding those present that agroecology is not only about production, but also about restoration, wellbeing and belonging.

Port St Johns marked a proud and hopeful milestone at the weekend with the official launch of its Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) group, a community-driven initiative built on the strong foundation of the Port St Johns Agroecology Awareness and Advocacy Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

The chair of PSJ’s Agroecology Awareness and Advocacy Group, Zithobile Silo, welcomed farmers and guests, setting a tone of unity and celebration.

Guest presentations from Bakhusele Mathupha, who chairs SA’s Organic Sector Organisation (SAOSO), and the author of this report outlined the mission and working principles of SAOSO and PGS, explaining the basic elements of a PGS and the shared values that guide both organisations.

Their messages were clear: when farmers organise themselves, when consumers participate, and when markets are built on The Port St Johns PGS launch felt like the beginning of a new chapter — one rooted in food sovereignty, community strength and optimism for the road ahead.

Maxabandile Mlauli is national co-ordinator of PGS SA