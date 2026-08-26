MONEY MAESTRO | What you need to know before surfing those crypto surges

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Over the past few days markets have been cautious as the US bond buyback, which was supposed to stabilise the yields, did so for only a short period.

This has sparked a lot of concern as these levels were last seen in 2007, just before the global financial crisis.

These concerns have pushed investors to look to stable investments like gold and bitcoin.

There are a few other events that have given crypto some newly revised impetus so let’s use this article to look at it afresh.

Bitcoin has made a strong move higher over the past few days, prompting renewed interest from investors who may have been sitting on the sidelines.

While the cryptocurrency remains highly volatile, there are several important factors behind the recent rally that investors should understand before making any decisions.

Big fish biting

First, one of the key drivers has been renewed institutional demand.

US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen significant inflows, suggesting that larger investors are increasing their exposure to Bitcoin.

This is important because the market is increasingly being influenced by institutional rather than purely retail demand.

Expectations

Another factor is the changing outlook for US monetary policy and government bond markets.

Expectations around lower interest rates, liquidity and a potentially weaker dollar can benefit alternative assets such as Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is increasingly viewed by some investors as a scarce digital asset and a potential hedge against currency debasement and excessive government debt.

Rocket fuel

Third, there has been a significant technical component to the rally.

Once Bitcoin moved above important resistance levels, investors who had positioned themselves for further declines had to close their positions.

This created additional buying pressure and contributed to what is known as a short squeeze — a sharp, fast price spike caused when short sellers rush to buy back shares to close their losing positions — which accelerates the upward move.

Regulatory environment

The legal framework is another factor worth watching.

Greater clarity around cryptocurrency regulation in the US could encourage more institutional investors and financial institutions to participate in the digital-asset market.

Increased acceptance by mainstream financial markets could potentially support Bitcoin’s long-term investment case.

However, investors should be careful not to confuse a sharp price increase with a guaranteed new bull market.

Bitcoin remains one of the most volatile investment assets available.

Large gains can be followed by equally dramatic corrections, particularly when leverage and speculative positioning become excessive.

In closing

My approach to Bitcoin is similar to my approach to any other investment: understand the role it plays within the overall financial plan rather than simply chasing recent performance.

For investors who are considering an allocation to Bitcoin, the key question should be how much risk they can afford to take, what their investment time horizon is, and how the investment fits into their broader portfolio.

The recent rally is certainly encouraging for Bitcoin investors.

However, the bigger story is whether institutional demand continues and whether Bitcoin can maintain its higher levels after the initial excitement settles.

For long-term investors, successful wealth creation is not about finding the asset that has risen the most this week.

It is about constructing a diversified investment strategy, managing risk and allowing time and compounding to work in your favour.

Blueprint Finance Brokers owner Scott Roebert has been a financial planner for 25 years, specialising in bespoke investments and retirement planning. You can find him on Facebook