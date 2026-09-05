BCM in line for share of R5.6bn loan to fix metros

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Services have broken down in municipalities such as Johannesburg due to mismanagement and corruption, which has resulted in fruitless, wasteful and unauthorised expenditure amounting to billions. Picture:

Germany and France have committed about R5.6bn in concessional loans to boost basic services in SA’s eight metros.

The €300m loan comes through the KfW Development Bank and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) to the National Treasury’s Metro Trading Services Reform (MTSR) programme.

Launched in March, the MTSR is designed to support the turnaround of electricity and water supply and waste management in the eight urban hubs, which collectively serve more than 22-million residents.

Many municipalities, including the metros, are afflicted by mismanagement manifesting in fruitless, wasteful and unauthorised expenditure amounting to billions, as well as fraud and corruption, resulting in poor service delivery.

“The €300m in concessional financing strengthens the government’s broader programme of support for governance, financial sustainability and operational performance at local level,” finance minister Enoch Godongwana said late on Wednesday.

The new loans fall under France and Germany’s Just Energy Transition commitments to SA as the MTSR programme will contribute to the municipal component of SA’s clean energy plan, the Treasury said.

The AFD loan is also part of a long-standing partnership with SA municipalities, built through direct loans, notably to Johannesburg, eThekwini and Cape Town, aimed at financing municipal infrastructure programmes that reduce inequality and strengthen resilience to climate change.

Last year the government said it was working with metros on a R54bn performance-based incentive that would help them with cash to fix basic services on condition they ring-fenced revenue from those services in professionally run utilities that could ensure service delivery.

The reforms introduced a performance-linked incentive under the urban development financing grant designed to strengthen accountability and improve financial performance and service delivery.

Last month the business sector pledged resources to support state efforts to stem the deepening financial and governance crisis in Johannesburg, which accounts for about 16% of South Africa’s GDP.

Business has warned the city’s woes — it owes creditors more than R25bn — threatened national economic growth.

In June the New Development Bank, established by original Brics members Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA, extended a $1bn (about R16bn at current rates) loan for state upgrades to infrastructure in the eight metros.

Concessional loans from development financiers are much cheaper to service than market rates. - Business Day