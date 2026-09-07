Come pitch your prototype, says ELIDZ

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The East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ) has officially opened applications for its newly launched Prototype Development Programme, a strategic initiative aimed at turning raw concepts into market-ready products.

Managed through the ELIDZ Science and Technology Park (STP), the scheme is designed to fast-track technology-driven Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) and local innovators across the Eastern Cape.

Organisers have issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to scout for high-potential innovations that can fuel regional industrial growth, enhance technological advancement, and create local jobs.

The programme targets several key growth sectors driving the provincial economy, including automotive, advanced manufacturing, the digital economy, sustainable energy, agri-industry, aquaculture, and logistics.

ELIDZ CEO Thembela Zweni said the initiative is an investment in future industrial competitiveness.

“Through the Science & Technology Park, the ELIDZ is creating pathways for innovators and entrepreneurs to move beyond concepts and develop solutions that can respond to industry challenges and market demands,” Zweni said.

“By supporting prototype development, we are investing in the next generation of products, technologies, and businesses that have the potential to contribute to economic growth, job creation, and industrial diversification in the Eastern Cape.”

A key focus of the rollout is economic inclusivity.

The programme has a strong emphasis on supporting black-owned, women-owned, and youth-owned enterprises, aimed at breaking down traditional barriers to technical support and market entry.

Local innovators, inventors, and eligible SMMEs have a short window to apply.

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is Friday, September 18 at noon.

Application documents and submission criteria can be accessed directly through the official ELIDZ website and Tender Portal.

The Science & Technology Park is a strategic innovation platform established to support research, technology development, entrepreneurship and industrial innovation.

It provides a range of support services, including prototype development, research support and business development services aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of SMMEs and fostering innovation-led economic growth in the province. - DDR

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