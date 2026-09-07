Solidarity challenges Amazon’s R1.9bn spekboom project

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IN THE THICKET OF IT: Ashwell Musonza stands among the plants destined for the new spekboom labyrinth in Stellenbosch

SA trade union Solidarity has raised formal concerns regarding Amazon’s massive Spekboom Restoration Project in the Eastern Cape.

Solidarity’s Research Institute (SRI) is investigating whether the project’s eligibility requirements for local employment conflict with Amazon’s stated global commitments to equality and inclusion, Kouga News reported at the weekend.

Solidarity has indicated it will take further action if it finds the project enforces absolute exclusion based on race.

While Amazon and the World Bank are deploying their massive $120-million (R1.9bn) outcome-based spekboom carbon credit bond across degraded Eastern Cape farmland, it is the web and logistics giant’s localised Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) that has triggered immediate pushback from Solidarity.

On September 2, the union announced a formal investigation into the programme’s strict 100% black-owned eligibility requirements.

“Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) explicitly requires participating businesses to be 100% black-owned,” said SRI head Connie Mulder on the union’s website.

“This means that a business is excluded from the programme if even one of its shareholders is white.

“AWS describes the programme as part of its efforts to promote “diversity and inclusion”.

“Solidarity, however, believes there is nothing diverse or inclusive about a programme where an owner’s race determines whether their business has access to economic opportunities.

“Solidarity is taking the reports seriously and will thoroughly investigate the programme, its eligibility requirements and any possible remedies.

“Should it emerge that the programme does indeed amount to absolute racial exclusion, Solidarity will take decisive action.”

Amazon jobs, skills and eco-recovery miracle plan

Operated by Imperative and NatCarbon Africa, Amazon’s plan is to plant 180 million spekboom cuttings to restore over 50,000ha of degraded land in the Eastern Cape, The Daily Dispatch reported in July.

Kuzuko guide Memory Khumalo explains the wonders of spekboom (GUY ROGERS)

The aim of the project, centered around Jansenville, is to create 11,000 local employment opportunities by 2030 in the Eastern Cape -- a region facing higher systemic unemployment than anywhere else in the world -- and inject more than $500m (R8bn) into local communities.

Amazon, for its part, maintains that its eligibility criteria are not exclusionary by intent, but instead comply strictly with SA’s domestic Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) legislation to promote diversity and inclusion.

The 11,000 jobs envisaged are not simply manual labour, according to the Sustainability Exchange website, ESG Today and the Word Bank.

They are divided into three core categories:

Agricultural & Field Operations (Bulk Workforce): This involves establishing vast networks of specialized plant nurseries, executing the initial harvesting of millions of spekboom cuttings, physical land preparation, fencing to protect young plants from overgrazing, and the massive logistical task of grid-planting.

This involves establishing vast networks of specialized plant nurseries, executing the initial harvesting of millions of spekboom cuttings, physical land preparation, fencing to protect young plants from overgrazing, and the massive logistical task of grid-planting. Ecological & Digital Monitoring (Tech-Driven Roles): To unlock the variable payouts on the World Bank bond, carbon reduction must be independently verified and meticulously documented. This requires hiring and training local personnel in data collection, drone-based aerial monitoring, and software tools to track vegetation growth and biomass accumulation over the project’s 14-year horizon -- an exciting area for skills training that will open up new career horizons for many young people.

To unlock the variable payouts on the World Bank bond, carbon reduction must be independently verified and meticulously documented. This requires hiring and training local personnel in data collection, drone-based aerial monitoring, and software tools to track vegetation growth and biomass accumulation over the project’s 14-year horizon -- an exciting area for skills training that will open up new career horizons for many young people. The Local Procurement & SMME Economy: The initiative is funding the training of local Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs). Instead of outsourcing, capital is being funneled into local transport providers, safety equipment manufacturers, tool suppliers, and local land management contractors.

Because of the spekboom initiative’s emphasis on training local small businesses (SMMEs) for land management, procurement, and tech-driven roles like drone monitoring, Solidarity is monitoring the project to ensure these strict ownership requirements do not legally lock out non-black-owned local farmers and contractors.

The project, will see more than 25-million spekboom cuttings planted over the next 18 months (ESA ALEXANDER)

The ‘wonder plant’

Spekboom ( Portulacaria afra) is considered a “wonder plant” for semi-arid ecosystem restoration due to its unique physiological adaptations, according to specialists like the Botanical Society of SA and the UN Environmental Programme.

*Photosynthetic Switching: It can switch between efficient daytime carbon capture when water is abundant and closing its pores in the day and capturing CO₂ at night to prevent moisture loss during severe droughts.

*Micro-climate Creation: The soil under degraded thickets can reach a scorching 70°C in summer. The dense canopy of planted spekboom drops the soil temperature, prevents water runoff, and traps organic moisture, building a hospitable climate for other native plants to return.

*Soil Rehabilitation: The plant drops leaves that stimulate the growth of mycorrhizal fungi. This active soil biology binds the topsoil, prevents severe erosion from overgrazing, and drastically increases the land’s water-holding capacity.

Spekboom has been described as a "miracle" plant (Werner Hills)

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