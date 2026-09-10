Money maestro | Building wealth is a lot easier to achieve than you think

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In the fast-paced world we live in we often get caught up in chasing the perceived dream of having a champagne and caviar dream-type lifestyle.

But the downside of this is never building the proper gap between what we earn and what we spend, because it is this gap where wealth is generated.

Building lasting wealth has little to do with chasing ever-higher salaries and everything to do with deliberately growing the gap between income and expenses.

It is the size of that gap — what remains after you cover living costs —that determines how much capital you can put to work.

Over time, consistent investment of that surplus, compounds into financial independence far more reliably than income alone.

Modern culture works against this principle.

Advertising, social media, and the quiet pressure to “keep up” encourage people to treat every raise, bonus, or promotion as permission to upgrade their lifestyle.

A larger apartment, a newer car, more frequent dining out, or the latest gadgets quickly absorb the extra money.

Economists call this lifestyle inflation. The result is that many high earners end up with the same thin margin between income and spending that they had years earlier, only now with higher fixed costs and greater stress.

The more effective approach is to treat increases as opportunities to widen the gap rather than close it.

When your salary rises or a bonus arrives, cultivate the disciple of keeping your expenses largely unchanged.

Direct the new money first toward high-interest debt, then into an emergency fund, and finally into diversified investments — index funds, retirement accounts, and other productive assets.

Automating these transfers removes the temptation to spend.

Over years, the combination of a controlled cost base and steadily rising invested capital creates powerful momentum.

This strategy does not require extreme frugality or denying reasonable enjoyment. It simply prioritises intentional allocation over reactive consumption.

People who master this habit discover that financial security grows from disciplined choices rather than income growth.

They gain flexibility, reduce money-related anxiety, and build true ownership of their time and options.

In a world that constantly urges more spending, the quiet decision to protect and expand the difference between what comes in and what goes out remains one of the most reliable paths to lasting wealth.

Top tip: knowing what your expenses are is critical to the equation as this becomes your baseline to use in your personal equation.

Your income then goes above this number and the amount in between needs to be invested and forgotten about for as long a term as possible. Reemember — this is where your real wealth is created.

>creditparsans<Blueprint Finance Brokers owner Scott Roebert has been a financial planner for 25 years, specialising in bespoke investments and retirement planning. You can find him on Facebook