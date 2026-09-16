Entrepreneurs take off on flight of their lives

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Airport Company SA’s Bulelani Veto, BCM LED head Xolelwa Mbete, Border-Kei Chamber of Business CEO Lizelle Maurice and Cobus Oelofse from Ilembe Chamber of Commerce urged SMMEs to apply for a six-week accelerator programme this week.. Picture: Sino Majangaza

A squadron of 20 small businesses in Buffalo City have taken off on a 10-week journey aimed at strengthening their operations, sharpening their business models and unlocking new growth opportunities.

The “Entrepreneur 2026: Buffalo City Edition” is an incubation programme targeting SMMES that have been operating for at least 12 months, with the focus on taking them to the next level and expanding their growth potential.

The launch of the intiative -- a partnership between the Border-Kei Chamber of Business, the Airports Company SA (ACSA) and the iLembe Chamber of Commerce, based in Ballito, KZN — took place in June, when small businesses across the region were invited to apply for the business acceleration initiative, as the Dispatch reported on June 12 (“SMMEs Invited to Leap to Next Level”).

Last week the 20 lucky finalists were strapped in and buckled down ready for takeoff in an orientation day packed with new information as they met their mentors and absorbed the shape of the 10-week programme.

Border-Kei Chamber CEO Lizelle Maurice set the tone by declaring: “Flight 408 has officially taken off!”

iLembe Chamber representative Cobus Roelofse outlined the practical training, expert-led workshops, mentorship and business development support that forms the programme.

Building on the challenge he set them in June to examine their own assumptions, Oelofse said the programme was designed to move participants up, out and beyond by identifying new opportunities for themselves.

“The programme takes people through a discovery journey of understanding their own daily operations and challenging some of their own assumptions around their business model, including who their customers are,” Oelofse said.

“I think that’s probably the most important thing.”

For his part, mental conditioning coach Matt Francis challenged the 20 participants to keep reflecting on key questions as they progress through the programme.

Entrepreneurs will not only receive professional mentorship, business planning support, marketing collateral and access to business development opportunities.

They will also have an opportunity to showcase their businesses at an Entrepreneur 2026 Exhibition planned for later in the year.

When the programme was launched at King Phalo Airport in June, organisers described entrepreneurship as increasingly important to SA’s economy, especially in light of a jobs crisis that has the Eastern Cape reporting some of the worst employment figures in the world.

At the time, BCM’s head of Local Economic Development, Xolelwa Mbete, highlighted the importance of SMMEs to the local economy, saying programmes such as “Entrepreneur 2026″ could help businesses grow and create jobs.

Acsa wants municipalities to see airports as portals to prosperity.

The national airport managing firm, a key driver of the initiative, has partnered with business chambers in several cities where it has second-tier airports, with the idea being to position them as gateways to a range of economic benefits for the region, said Acsa representative Bulelani Veto.

With the 20 businesses now officially on board, the focus shifts from recruitment to implementation as the 10-week journey towards stronger and more sustainable enterprises takes off, Oelofse added.

The Border-Kei Chamber said it was proud and thrilled to be on the programme with Acsa and the iLembe Chamber.

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