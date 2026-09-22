Kasi Konversations| Beyond ‘KwaMakhi’: bridging a chasm

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Debate has been raging this month around Clicks’ new “KwaMakhi” (“at my neighbor’s”) township retail format, which polarised instantly into camps of corporate power vs the small township trader.

But I’m not coming down on either side because there is another question burning through underneath it that needs our attention: what happens when a small business finally gets access to a market, but does not have the capital to survive the wait for payment?

We have spent years telling township entrepreneurs that they need access to markets.

Government programmes talk about market access. Development agencies talk about supplier development. Corporates talk about opening their procurement chains to small businesses.

But what happens when the market finally says yes? Imagine a small Eastern Cape manufacturer receiving a R1m order from a large retailer.

On paper, this is a breakthrough. In reality, it may be a nightmare.

The business may need to buy raw materials, pay workers, secure packaging, transport the goods and meet the retailer’s standards before receiving a cent.

If payment does not come until 30, 60 or 90 days later, that R1m order is a financing requirement before it can become an opportunity.

This is where our understanding of market access needs some nuancing.

A business can have a buyer but be unable to supply that buyer. A farmer can have demand and be unable to plant enough. A manufacturer can have capacity but can’t afford the inputs required to fulfil an order. A distributor can have customers and still be unable to finance the vehicles, fuel and inventory required to service them.

Sometimes the problem is not lack of opportunity, but what must happen in the window between opportunity and payment.

It is a window where many small businesses fall out of the value chain.

And this chink in our armour is where large retailers are increasingly applying pressure.

The Competition Commission’s recent Rural & Township Economy Report highlights the economic activity already taking place in townships, while also pointing to the barriers that keep many township businesses outside formal retail channels.

The first impulse may be to ask how more township businesses can get their products onto corporate shelves.

But there are more useful -- if uncomfortable -- questions, starting with: who finances that journey to the shelf? Because every supply chain has a cash-flow cycle.

The retailer wants stock on the shelf today. The farmer will have started producing towards months earlier. The manufacturer may have bought inputs weeks earlier. The supplier may only receive payment weeks after delivery.

Someone has to bridge that yawning gap. Unfortunately, it is usually the business with the weakest balance sheet.

That is back to front and upside down if we are serious about inclusive growth.

We tell entrepreneurs to become “investment ready” as though their business plans aren’t good enough.

But a perfectly managed business can be crushed by a long payment cycle. The question therefore cannot simply be how much capital an SMME needs.

We need to ask how long that capital needs to survive.

This is an an opportunity for retailers, banks, development finance institutions and government to rethink supplier development.

A confirmed purchase order from a credible corporate should mean something financially. It represents future revenue.

Yet many small businesses still struggle to convert that future revenue into the working capital they need today.

Supply-chain finance, purchase-order finance and invoice financing are not new ideas. The challenge is making these mechanisms accessible at the scale and speed required by smaller suppliers.

Perhaps a large retailer entering a township market should not only measure how many stores it opens, how many people it employs or how much it sells.

It should also ask how many local businesses can realistically supply those stores.

How many are receiving purchase orders? How quickly are they paid? How much working capital is required to fulfil those orders? How many suppliers have grown because of the relationship?

And -- perhaps most importantly -- who carries the financial burden of waiting?

This is not an argument against corporate retail entering townships.

It is an argument for taking the consequences seriously.

A township should not become merely the place where products are consumed while production, distribution, financing and ownership happen somewhere else.

If corporate SA sees dollar signs in townships, the question is not only how much capital can be extracted from that market.

It is how capital can also move backwards through the value chain to allow township and rural businesses to produce for it.

Because perhaps our market-access problem has been misdiagnosed. Maybe the entrepreneur does not always need someone to find them a buyer. Sometimes they already have one.

They simply need to survive the distance between receiving the order and receiving the money.

Buzani is a business consultant and youth empowerment advocate, as well as a founding member of an award-winning SME and of the vibrant Mdantsane entrepreneur network Kasi Konversations

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