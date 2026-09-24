25 Years of Edge: A Proudly Eastern Cape Journey

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As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Edge Financial Group presented donations of R25,000 each to four worthy organisations: NSRI Port Alfred, MIKS Foundation, Missionvale and Animal Welfare Society. The donations reflect Edge’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates.

From a small financial services business in Port Elizabeth to a trusted financial partner with a local, regional and national presence, Edge Financial Group celebrates 25 years of putting people first.

On 9 September 2001, Edward Gutsche founded Edge Financial Group in Port Elizabeth, with a vision of creating a financial services business built on personal, trusted advice and long-term relationships.

Twenty-five years later, that vision has grown into a diversified financial group offering wealth management, investment management, insurance and other financial solutions to individuals, families and businesses.

While Edge has evolved significantly since those early days, the philosophy at the heart of the business has remained the same: good financial advice starts with good relationships.

Over the past 25 years, Ed and the Edge team have had the privilege of walking alongside clients through some of life’s most important milestones – from starting businesses and buying homes to planning for retirement, protecting assets and preparing for the next generation.

Many of these relationships have lasted for decades, with some extending across generations. For Edge, this is what 25 years really represents. It is not simply a measure of time; it is a measure of trust.

Proudly Eastern Cape

Edge’s journey has always been firmly rooted in the Eastern Cape. From its beginnings in Port Elizabeth, the business has grown to serve clients locally, across the region, nationally and globally, while maintaining the personal approach that has defined the company from the beginning.

Being proudly Eastern Cape means more than having our roots here. It means understanding the people and businesses we serve, building lasting relationships and contributing to the communities we call home.

Our journey has also been strengthened by the people and businesses we have had the privilege of working alongside. We would like to acknowledge and thank our valued partners, including Roedie van der Merwe of BVSA and Peter Clainos of SA Stockbrokers, for their partnership, support and contribution to the Edge journey.

Through EdgeCares, we have also had the opportunity to support charities and organisations doing meaningful work in our communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute and for the organisations who allow us to play a small part in the important work they do.

Most importantly, we would like to thank our clients for the trust they have placed in us over the past 25 years. Whether an individual, family or corporate client, every relationship has contributed to the story of Edge.

We also recognise the people behind the business. From team members who have been with Edge for 25 years to those who joined just six months ago, every staff member has played a part in shaping who we are today. Their commitment, expertise and contribution are an important part of our success.

The financial landscape has changed considerably since 2001, but the need for trusted, personal financial advice has not. As we look towards the next 25 years, we remain committed to helping our clients navigate every stage of their financial journey.

What began with Ed’s vision in 2001 has become a business built on people, relationships and trust.

Twenty-five years on, we are proud of where we have come from, grateful to everyone who has been part of the journey, and excited for what lies ahead.

Proudly Eastern Cape. Proudly Edge.

If you would like to learn more about Edge Financial Group and how our range of financial services could support your financial journey, we would love to hear from you. Contact: Edge Financial Group, 109 Villiers Road, Port Elizabeth, call 041 581 2509, email general@edgefinance.co.za or visit www.edgefinance.co.za.