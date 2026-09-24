ECDC appoints new CEO

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The Eastern Cape Development Corporation has formally confirmed the appointment of Simpiwe Somdyala as its new group CEO.

Somdyala transitions to the provincial economic development agency from the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA), where he had served as CEO since January 2025.

ECRDA board spokesperson Zolisa Magini confirmed that the agency has activated its interim succession framework to manage the administrative transition.

During his tenure at the ECRDA, the entity achieved an unqualified audit outcome for the 2025/26 financial year, though the Auditor-General’s report noted specific concerns regarding internal financial controls, liquidity management, and creditor payment periods.

Somdyala inherits the accounting officer role at the ECDC following the dismissal of former CEO Ayanda Wakaba, who was axed by the board following an independent investigation into alleged mismanagement of R100m in provincial economic development funds.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Somdyala has served as the ECDC’s deputy chair alongside board chair Vuyani Jarana since February 2021.

Somdyala’s career in public administration and corporate finance within the Eastern Cape spans more than three decades.

He began his professional path in 1992 at the Transkei Development Corporation, the institutional predecessor to the ECDC.

His subsequent career history includes serving as founding CEO of AsgiSA-EC from 2008 to 2012, MD of the Old Mutual’s Masisizane Fund, and CEO of the agricultural enterprise Amadlelo Agri.

Jarana could not be reached for comment by print deadline on Wednesday.