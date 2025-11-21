Classifieds

LEARNER APPLICATION 2026

. ( . )

LEARNER

APPLICATION

2026

MIDA SCHOOL

believes the Christian faith is a firm foundation for the development of learners.

We offer a curriculum in line with National Curriculum Syllabus (NCS), and inspire learners towards academic excellence.

WE HAVE EXCELLENT MATRIC RESULTS, COME JOIN US

IN 2026.

Contact the office at 264 Crn. Guido & Evelyn street

P.O BOX 274 Idutywa 5000

Tel: 047 489 1408/ 083 719 0276/ 065 608 1472 email address: midaschool@gmail.com

Application forms are available are

for Grade R up

to grade 10

NB: We also provide limited hostel accommodation from grade R to grade 12

. ( . )

Editor’s Choice

1

Hundreds homeless after clampdown on illegal settlements

2

WSU buckling under ‘crippling decline in funding by NSFAS’

3

‘Respect the dead and stop dumping rubbish in cemeteries’

4

Struggling Eastern Cape municipality haunted by luxury BMW

5

Innovators week at ELIDZ is here

Related Articles