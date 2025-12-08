BEREA GARDENS RETIREMENT FOUNDATION
VACANCY: GENERAL MANAGER:
FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION
The Foundation invites applications from Chartered Accountants for the position of General Manager: Finance and Administration. Reporting to the Executive Director, they will be
responsible for the overall management of the financial affairs of the Foundation.
Further details relating to the position can be found in the advert posted on our Facebook page.
Cv’s can be emailed to
recruitment@berea-gardens.co.za
Closing date: 19 December 2025