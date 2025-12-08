Classifieds

BEREA GARDENS RETIREMENT FOUNDATION

. ( . )

BEREA GARDENS RETIREMENT FOUNDATION

VACANCY: GENERAL MANAGER:

FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION

The Foundation invites applications from Chartered Accountants for the position of General Manager: Finance and Administration. Reporting to the Executive Director, they will be

responsible for the overall management of the financial affairs of the Foundation.

Further details relating to the position can be found in the advert posted on our Facebook page.

Cv’s can be emailed to

recruitment@berea-gardens.co.za

Closing date: 19 December 2025

. ( . )

