Uzophila nge NQOBA Natural Herbs!

28 Powerful Natural herbs known to help with Diabetes Blood Pressure Anti Inflammatory Viruses Body Pains Asthma Kidney Problems Sexual Performance Fertility Skin Problems Arthritis Energy Loss

Ulcers Stomach Problems STI’S & more….

NQOBA products now available at these stores:

Empilweni Store 18 York Rd Mthatha 073 989 9794

Ithemba Lempilo Eagle Str Mthatha 083 773 4267

Viedges Wholesalers Viedgesville 047 538 0017/8

Link Pharmacies Mthatha 047 531 8070 Thembalethu Store,

1st Floor, Grosvenor Retail Centre, Mthatha 061 362 0515

Join our Intro Rewards Programme & create wealth!

WhatsApp line 064 522 5658

Visit www.prophetphaphama.co.za

Distributed by BP Ramashata Projects

