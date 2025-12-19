Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JACOBUS ADRIANN BLEEKER

affectionately known as Attie, passed away in Plettenberg Bay on December 15, 2025 at the age of 89.

Born in Hopefield on April 17, 1936, Attie lived a full and joyful life de-fined by his love of family, his passion for golf and fishing and his un-forgettable sense of humor. He is survived by his devoted wife Rose, his daughters Karen, Sharon, and Mandy his sister Hettie and his cherished grandsons, Lloyd and Guy. Attie’s warmth, wit and generosity touched everyone who knew him and his legacy will live on in the laughter and love he shared.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.