Classifieds

EXPERIENCED DRIVERS AND OPERATORS

. ( . )

PLANT HIRE COMPANY SEEKS

EXPERIENCED DRIVERS AND OPERATORS

• Code 14

• TLB – MUST BE JCB

• Excavator

• Crane Truck

• Frond End Loader Requirements:

• Valid Driver’s License

• Valid Operator competency Certificates

• 3 Years Experience Applicants need to be of sober habits, as employees are screened by breathalyser upon entry to site. Drive trucks or construction equipment within East London, or further afield.

Email CV to Sipho at hsadmin@ vaduba.co.za If you have not been contacted within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful. Queries can be directed to the same address.

. ( . )

Editor’s Choice

1

‘New’ R42m conference centre still unused — eight years on

2

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala transferred to eBongweni Correctional Facility

3

Basic education department rejects social media claims of ECD bursaries for matriculants

4

MEC condemns adults after video shows children drinking alcohol

5

Man missing at Glen Eden while Good Samaritans rescue Port Alfred swimmer

Related Articles