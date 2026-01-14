Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

VICE:- Robyn Joy Godfrey Vice, née Hall, of Vincent, East London, passed away suddenly on 09.01.2026 at the age of 69 years. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, children Michael & Kerry, Patrick, grandchildren Elijah, Zoe and Samuel, sister Amanda, brother Ronan and families. A Requiem Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated in St. Patricks Roman Catholic Church, Cham-berlain Road East Lon-don on Saturday, 17.01.2026 at 10.30 am. The cremation will be private. Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home. Phone 043-7269828