Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GUEST

In loving memory of Malcolm John (Mallie) Guest. It is with gentle sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Malcolm, who peacefully passed away on 13 January 2026 at the age of 87. Malcolm was a devoted husband to Margaret, a loving father to Peter, Michele, Patsy and Vaughan, a proud grandfather to Ryan, Margaux, Janine, Kate, Vaughan and Candice, and a treasured great-grandfather to Jamie, Dani, Olivia and Hudson. He will be remembered for his quiet strength and the love he gave so freely to his family. He leaves behind many beautiful memories that will live on in our hearts forever.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at Lily Kirchmann Home on Tuesday, 20 January 2026 at 2:30 pm.

The cremation will be private.