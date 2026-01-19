HOME GOING CELEBRATION
With gratitude to God for a life well lived, we announce the Home Going Celebration of our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and spiritual leader,
Archbishop Mbulelo Michael Mvubu
Sunrise: 07 March 1947
Sunset: 10 January 2026
FUNERAL SERVICE
Date: Friday 23 January 2026
Time: 09:00
Venue: Corana, Lujecweni A/A. Ngqeleni
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints”
Psalm 116:15 Rest in Eternal Peace
ENQUIRIES
Lubabalo: 078 769 5855
Afrika Mvubu: 067 048 6276