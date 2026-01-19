Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HOME GOING CELEBRATION

With gratitude to God for a life well lived, we announce the Home Going Celebration of our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and spiritual leader,

Archbishop Mbulelo Michael Mvubu

Sunrise: 07 March 1947

Sunset: 10 January 2026

FUNERAL SERVICE

Date: Friday 23 January 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Corana, Lujecweni A/A. Ngqeleni

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints”

Psalm 116:15 Rest in Eternal Peace

ENQUIRIES

Lubabalo: 078 769 5855

Afrika Mvubu: 067 048 6276