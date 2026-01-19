Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STEVENS:- Aletta Emma (Lettie) Stevens, née Meyer, passed away peacefully on the 14.01.2026 at the remarkable age of 98 years.

Widow of the Late Frank Stevens, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her children Deon & Sue, Roy & Mandy, Sharon & Mickey, Joy & Shane, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration Service for a life well lived will be held in the Christian Centre Chapel, Wyse Avenue, Abbotsford, East London, on Monday, 19.01.2026 at 2.30 pm.

The cremation will be private.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home. Phone 043-7269828.