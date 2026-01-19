Classifieds

STEVENS:- Aletta Emma (Lettie) Stevens, née Meyer

. ( . )

STEVENS:- Aletta Emma (Lettie) Stevens, née Meyer, passed away peacefully on the 14.01.2026 at the remarkable age of 98 years.

Widow of the Late Frank Stevens, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her children Deon & Sue, Roy & Mandy, Sharon & Mickey, Joy & Shane, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration Service for a life well lived will be held in the Christian Centre Chapel, Wyse Avenue, Abbotsford, East London, on Monday, 19.01.2026 at 2.30 pm.

The cremation will be private.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home. Phone 043-7269828.

. ( . )

Editor’s Choice

1

March battles crucial in determining who becomes ANC’s next president

2

High-level delegation commits to ramping up assistance to troubled Mthatha school

3

EDITORIAL | Ratepayers pay twice for failed projects but officials face no consequences

4

Living with water outages — and it’s not in Buffalo City

5

Mandla Mandela delivers emotional tribute at mom’s funeral

Related Articles