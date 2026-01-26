Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Plant Hire Company seeks

Experienced Drivers and Operators.

• Code 14

• TLB – MUST BE JCB

• Excavator

• Crane

• Front End Loader

Requirements:

• Valid Driver’s License

• Valid Operator competency Certificates

• 3 Years Experience

Applicants need to be of sober habits, as employees are screened by breathalyser upon entry to site. Drive trucks or construction equipment within East London, or further afield.

Email CV to Sipho at hsadmin@vaduba.co.za

If you have not been contacted within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful. Queries can be directed to the same address