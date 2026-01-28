Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LEARNER APPLICATION 2026

MIDA SCHOOL believes the Christian faith is a firm foundation for the development of learners.

We offer a curriculum in line with National Curriculum Syllabus (NCS), and inspire learners towards academic excellence.

WE HAVE EXCELLENT MATRIC RESULTS, COME JOIN US IN 2026.

Contact the office at 264 Crn. Guido & Evelyn street

P.O BOX 274 Idutywa 5000

Tel: 047 489 1408/ 083 719 0276/ 065 608 1472

email address: midaschool@gmail.com

Application forms are available are for Grade R up to grade 10

NB: We also provide limited hostel accommodation from grade R to grade 12