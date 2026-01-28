LEARNER APPLICATION 2026
MIDA SCHOOL believes the Christian faith is a firm foundation for the development of learners.
We offer a curriculum in line with National Curriculum Syllabus (NCS), and inspire learners towards academic excellence.
WE HAVE EXCELLENT MATRIC RESULTS, COME JOIN US IN 2026.
Contact the office at 264 Crn. Guido & Evelyn street
P.O BOX 274 Idutywa 5000
Tel: 047 489 1408/ 083 719 0276/ 065 608 1472
email address: midaschool@gmail.com
Application forms are available are for Grade R up to grade 10
NB: We also provide limited hostel accommodation from grade R to grade 12